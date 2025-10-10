SmartDayMultiStrat EA MT4

Overview

SmartDayMultiStratEA - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

SmartDayMultiStratEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, offering a robust daily trading system with six independent strategies. Developed by I TRADE FC, this EA combines advanced money management, flexible strategy configurations, and a detailed performance dashboard to empower traders in the forex market.

What is SmartDayMultiStratEA?

SmartDayMultiStratEA is an automated trading system that operates on daily charts, utilizing six distinct strategies: Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout. Each strategy can be individually enabled or disabled, allowing traders to tailor the EA to their preferred trading style and market conditions.

Key Features

Six Independent Strategies : Includes Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout, each with configurable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) settings.

: Includes Gap, Engulfing, Harami Reversal, Continuation, Reversal, and Yesterday High-Low Breakout, each with configurable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) settings. Advanced Money Management : Features risk percentage per trade (default 2%), maximum drawdown protection (default 20%), and a recovery threshold to pause trading after significant losses.

: Features risk percentage per trade (default 2%), maximum drawdown protection (default 20%), and a recovery threshold to pause trading after significant losses. Recovery Mode : Optional recovery system for each strategy with customizable lot size multipliers to recoup losses.

: Optional recovery system for each strategy with customizable lot size multipliers to recoup losses. Time Filter : Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., 01:15 to 23:45) to avoid low-liquidity periods.

: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., 01:15 to 23:45) to avoid low-liquidity periods. Spread and Slippage Control : Ensures trades are executed only when spread is below a set threshold (default 30 points) and includes slippage control (default 3 points).

: Ensures trades are executed only when spread is below a set threshold (default 30 points) and includes slippage control (default 3 points). Performance Dashboard : Displays a customizable on-chart table showing strategy status, total trades, wins, losses, win percentage, profit, loss, and account balance/equity.

: Displays a customizable on-chart table showing strategy status, total trades, wins, losses, win percentage, profit, loss, and account balance/equity. Flexible Table Positioning : Choose from four chart corners for the dashboard display, with customizable font size and colors.

: Choose from four chart corners for the dashboard display, with customizable font size and colors. Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with detailed logging for trade operations.

Strategy Details

Gap Strategy: Trades price gaps at the daily candle open, with dynamic or fixed TP/SL settings. Engulfing Strategy: Identifies bullish or bearish engulfing patterns for high-probability reversal trades. Harami Reversal Strategy: Detects Harami patterns for potential trend reversals. Continuation Strategy: Capitalizes on strong momentum moves continuing the previous day's direction. Reversal Strategy: Targets reversals when price fails to sustain new highs or lows. Yesterday High-Low Breakout: Places BuyStop/SellStop orders based on the previous day's high and low, ideal for breakout trading.

Advantages

Customization : Enable/disable strategies and adjust TP, SL, TSL, and recovery settings to match your risk tolerance and trading goals.

: Enable/disable strategies and adjust TP, SL, TSL, and recovery settings to match your risk tolerance and trading goals. Risk Management : Built-in drawdown protection and recovery mechanisms safeguard your capital.

: Built-in drawdown protection and recovery mechanisms safeguard your capital. Transparency : Real-time performance dashboard provides clear insights into each strategy’s performance.

: Real-time performance dashboard provides clear insights into each strategy’s performance. Versatility : Suitable for various market conditions due to multiple strategies operating independently.

: Suitable for various market conditions due to multiple strategies operating independently. User-Friendly : Easy-to-configure parameters and a visually appealing interface enhance usability.

: Easy-to-configure parameters and a visually appealing interface enhance usability. Reliability: Robust error handling and spread control ensure stable operation in volatile markets.

Why Choose SmartDayMultiStratEA?

Multi-Strategy Approach : Diversify trading signals to capture opportunities across different market scenarios.

: Diversify trading signals to capture opportunities across different market scenarios. Automation : Save time with fully automated trade execution and management.

: Save time with fully automated trade execution and management. Performance Tracking : Monitor strategy effectiveness with detailed statistics displayed on the chart.

: Monitor strategy effectiveness with detailed statistics displayed on the chart. Developer Support: Backed by I TRADE FC, with resources available at t.me/i_trade_fc for support and updates.

Installation and Setup

Copy the SmartDayMultiStratEA.mq4 file to the MetaTrader 4 Experts folder. Attach the EA to a daily (D1) chart of your chosen forex pair. Configure parameters such as RiskPercent, MaxSpread, and strategy-specific settings (e.g., EnableGap, FixedTP_Gap). Ensure the EA is enabled (AutoTrading button on) and monitor the dashboard for performance.

Recommendations

Backtesting : Test the EA on a demo account or MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to optimize settings for your preferred pairs.

: Test the EA on a demo account or MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester to optimize settings for your preferred pairs. Broker Compatibility : Use with brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution.

: Use with brokers offering low spreads and reliable execution. Risk Settings : Adjust RiskPercent and MaxDDPercent based on your account size and risk tolerance.

: Adjust RiskPercent and MaxDDPercent based on your account size and risk tolerance. Time Filter: Set trading hours to align with high-liquidity market sessions.

Support and Community

For questions, customizations, or trading insights, join our community:

Empower your trading journey with SmartDayMultiStratEA – precision, flexibility, and performance in one powerful package.