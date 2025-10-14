ADX Di
- Indicatori
- Sinan Durkan
- Versione: 1.0
What is the ADX_DI Indicator?
ADX_DI is an advanced technical analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader platform. It combines Average Directional Index and Directional Indicator components to analyze market trend strength and direction.
What Does It Do?
Measures Trend Strength: ADX line shows the strength of market trends
Determines Direction: DI+ (green) and DI- (red) lines identify trend direction
Detects Trend Changes: DI+ and DI- crossovers provide trend reversal signals
Automatic Alert System: Generates audio/chart alerts at trend beginnings
Features and Functions
Multi-Line Display: DI+, DI- and ADX lines in the same window
Adjustable Parameters:
len (14): Calculation period
th (20.0): Main threshold value
trend_level (25.0): Trend start level
enable_alert : Alert system on/off
Visual Reference Lines: Main threshold and trend level lines
Real-Time Value Display: Current DI+, DI- and ADX values
Multi-Timeframe Support: Works on all time periods
Advantages
User-Friendly Interface: Color-coded lines and clear visualization
Flexible Configuration: All parameters adjustable by user
Reliable Signals: Simultaneous analysis of trend strength and direction
Timely Alerts: Instant notifications at trend beginnings
Professional Level Analysis: Institutional-grade trend analysis capability
Developer: I TRADE FC
Contact: https://t.me/i_trade_fc
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4