Equilibrium Gravity USDJPY

This expert advisor works perfectly on USD/JPY on 1 minute and 5 minute time frames.

Equilibrium Gravity USD/JPY is a next-generation Expert Advisor built around a revolutionary concept of dynamic price equilibrium. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or static thresholds, this EA detects and adapts to the ever-shifting “gravitational” center of USD/JPY price movement — the point where balance, momentum, and volatility intersect.





Engineered with a focus on stability and precision, Equilibrium Gravity doesn’t chase noise or random fluctuations. It identifies high-probability imbalances and reacts only when the market stretches far enough from its equilibrium point, allowing it to capture directional movements with exceptional accuracy. Every position is protected by intelligent stop loss and take profit levels that automatically respect broker trade limits and market conditions.





The EA continuously evaluates volatility and market structure using multi-layer validation filters, including ATR-based activity control, spread protection, and trading session awareness. This ensures that trades are only executed under optimal liquidity and volatility conditions, minimizing slippage and unnecessary exposure.





What sets this Expert Advisor apart is its dynamic adaptability — it recalculates its internal “price gravity” field at every market bar, adjusting its interpretation of market balance in real time. Combined with a unique slope-guard mechanism, Equilibrium Gravity avoids false signals that typically occur when trends shift suddenly, ensuring smoother performance across various market phases — from calm consolidations to fast-moving trends.





For professional traders, capital protection is paramount. That’s why Equilibrium Gravity USD/JPY integrates a Daily Loss Limit Management System — a fully automated risk controller that monitors all open and closed positions throughout the day. If the combined drawdown (realized and floating) exceeds your predefined threshold, the EA automatically closes all trades and suspends new entries until the next trading day. This disciplined safeguard ensures consistent long-term growth without emotional decision-making.





Every parameter in the EA is fully adjustable — from trade volume and equilibrium calculation depth to volatility filters and trading hours. Whether you prefer active intraday positioning or calm strategic setups, Equilibrium Gravity adapts seamlessly to your trading approach.





Designed for professionals but accessible to all, this EA represents the harmony between mathematical logic, dynamic equilibrium, and risk control. If you seek an intelligent trading system that acts with discipline, precision, and self-protection — Equilibrium Gravity USD/JPY is your edge.





Key Features





Dynamic Price Gravity Algorithm – Calculates real-time market equilibrium zones for adaptive and precise entries.





Daily Loss Protection System – Automatically closes all trades once your set daily loss limit is reached.





Multi-Layer Trade Validation – Includes ATR, spread, and session filters for optimal trade quality.





Re-Entry Smart Band Logic – Prevents overtrading by limiting new positions until price returns to safe zones.





Market-Ready Reliability – Optimized for MetaTrader 5 with complete validation, low CPU usage, and clean execution logs.