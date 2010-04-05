Equity Drawdown Manager

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader % Platform – Equity & Drawdown Management

This Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader % platform is designed to manage account equity and control drawdown levels with precision and flexibility.

Core Functionality:

  • 📉 Drawdown Control: The EA continuously monitors the account’s equity and automatically takes action when a specified drawdown level is reached.

  • ⚙️ Customizable Input: Users can easily set their own drawdown limit as a percentage of the account equity through the EA’s input settings.

  • 🛡️ Default Setting: The EA comes pre-configured with a default maximum drawdown of 5%, providing immediate protection right out of the box.

Key Benefits:

  • Protects trading capital by limiting excessive losses.

  • Suitable for all trading strategies and account sizes.

  • Simple configuration with editable risk parameters.

This EA is ideal for traders who want to automate risk management and maintain strict control over their equity exposure.


Kalibur
Desai Tushar Dnyaneshwar
Experts
Revolutionary XAU/USD Expert Advisor – Sharpe 8+ Risk-Adjusted Performance In the world of algorithmic trading, few metrics capture true system quality better than the Sharpe Ratio . A Sharpe above 2 is considered excellent. Above 3 is world-class. This Expert Advisor, designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , has delivered an extraordinary Sharpe Ratio of 8+ during rigorous back-testing over the past week, setting a new standard for profitability with consistency and risk discipline. Prov
Krizal
Desai Tushar Dnyaneshwar
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been designed with precision to deliver stable and reliable performance across different market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, flexibility, and efficiency, it combines modern algorithmic techniques with practical execution features that can adapt to dynamic price action. Whether you are a new trader looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking a robust tool, this EA offers simplicity without compromising on performance. It is structured to
