Market Golden Goose EA

MGG is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5.

Built with a focus on robustness and control, the EA uses a combination of advanced logic, precise market reading, and volatility filters to deliver safe and efficient trades.

🎯 EA Objective

To provide high-quality entries based on a set of objective and repeatable rules, reducing emotional interference and maximizing opportunities in trends and micro-movements of the market.

The EA is designed to run even in small accounts, by not using Marting Gale and only using grid and a smart hedge strategy to recover the position back to a good average price as soon as possible.

🧠 How the EA Works

(EA Name) combines:

📌 Trend identification algorithm

📌 RSI market directional filter

📌 Automatic risk management

📌 Break-even, Partial and Trailing Stop modules

📌 Time and High Spread Filters

The strategy avoids trading during low-liquidity periods and aims to capture precise movements based on real volatility and structural price conditions.

⚙️ Key Features

✔️ Fully automated

✔️ Complete parameter customization

✔️ Works on real and demo accounts

✔️ Does not use martingale or high-risk methods

✔️ Low CPU and memory usage

✔️ Visual panel with trade information

✔️ Compatible with any broker and account type

✔️ Compatible with any Forex Pairs, Stocks, Indexes and Crypto

💼 Recommended For

Beginner or advanced traders

Those looking to automate strategies with controlled risk

Professionals seeking additional portfolio diversification

Anyone who needs a solid, customizable, and reliable EA

🔧 Configurable Parameters

Lot size and risk per trade

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break-even settings

Trailing Stop settings

Trading schedule

Trend and volatility filters

Entry and exit rules

Panel colors and theme

📘 Requirements

MetaTrader 5

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Low spreads improve performance

Fast-execution accounts preferred

📞 Support & Updates

When you purchase Market Golden Goose, you get:

Lifetime updates

Direct customer support

Installation and optimization guide

I am always available to help with configuration, optimization, and any questions.