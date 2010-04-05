EulerEdge — Smart Breakout-Hedge EA with Basket TP, ATR Adaptation & Multi-Layer Safety

Platform: MT4 (Expert Advisor)

Default timeframe: H1

Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, DE40 (and other liquid FX/indices/CFDs)

Style: Two-sided pending breakout + hedge ladder + Basket Take-Profit (basket TP) + ATR-adaptive distances/trailling

Strategy Overview

Series start (opening a “basket”).

The EA places both a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop around current price. Distances can be fixed (points) or ATR-based, or anchored to a Donchian channel. Trigger & hedge.

When one side triggers into a market position, the EA cancels/re-arms the opposite pending and creates a hedge leg either immediately or via a pending order. Hedge volume = largest open lot × smart multiplier (risk-aware). Hedge keep-alive.

The opposite pending never “disappears.” Supports GTC pendings, auto re-placement on expiry, and OrderModify re-pricing to a chosen anchor (Initial / Donchian±ATR / pure ATR). Basket TP.

When the basket contains ≥2 positions, the EA tracks net P/L and, once it reaches BasketTPMoney, it closes the entire basket at once. Single-leg trailing.

If only one leg remains open, the EA applies ATR trailing (or classic trailing) to ride trends while locking profits. Safety rails.

Hard equity drawdown stop, daily profit/loss limits (pause new series), series timeout (close at BE+ after X hours) and other watchdogs to keep risk contained.

Why It Works

Market-adaptive. Distances, trailing and anchors are ATR/Donchian-driven, so the EA automatically adapts to volatility.

Hedge is always there. Even if the broker expires pendings or price gaps, keep-alive logic re-posts or re-prices the opposite pending.

Rational scaling. The smart multiplier is not blind martingale: it shrinks when margin is tight or trend is weak (low ADX) and relaxes in strong trends (high ADX), always bounded by MaxLot/steps/margin rules.

Fast resolution. Basket TP prioritizes total basket P/L, avoiding the need for every single trade to hit its own TP.

Key Capabilities

Two-sided breakout: simultaneous BuyStop/SellStop.

ATR distance by level (L1/LN): first and subsequent steps can use different ATR factors.

Hedge ladder: hedge lot = largest open lot × smart multiplier , obeying MaxLot/min lot/lot step.

Hedge keep-alive: GTC, expiry re-post, OrderModify re-price (Initial / Donchian±ATR / ATR) and auto upsizing if the pending lot is too small.

Basket TP/SL: monitor basket P/L in money and close all positions together.

ATR trailing (single leg): ATR-based start and step; classic trailing also available.

Series timeout: after X hours, if P/L ≥ ExitAtBE_Money , close the basket (BE+ exit).

Daily limits: pause new series after daily TP/SL until next reset hour.

Trading sessions: per-weekday windows, supports crossing midnight.

Trend filter (optional): ADX + EMA(50/200); optional one-side only with trend.

Spread filter: hard cap or ATR-relative.

Failsafes: global DD stop; watchdog resets a stale series.

Practical Setup

Timeframe: H1 (balanced signal/noise).

Symbols: XAUUSD / major FX / index CFDs.

Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, reliable pending execution.

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation.

Risk: Start with small Lots , MaxLevels=2–3, conservative LotMultyMax . Keep DD stop and daily caps enabled.

FAQ

Q: No trades open—why?

A: You may be outside session hours; spread too wide; trend filter says “flat”; daily limits paused new series; or OneSeriesInDay already used today.

Q: Why is the hedge lot sometimes smaller?

A: Hedge lot = largest open lot × smart multiplier, then clamped by MaxLot , MaxNetLots , MinMarginLevelPct , and lot step/min. If it looks smaller, a risk constraint or margin level likely limited the volume. The EA also auto-upsizes: if the existing opposite pending is under-sized, it will be replaced with a larger lot.

Q: The hedge “disappeared” or didn’t refresh in time.

A: Enable SeriesGTC=true and UseOrderModifyReprice=true . Keep-alive logic will re-post/re-price opposite pendings, with RepriceSeconds / RepriceMinShiftPoints controlling frequency and minimum shift.

Q: Can I use a fixed pip TP?

A: Yes ( TakeProfit>0 ). Or use ATR TP ( ATR_K_TP>0 ).

Q: Is this martingale?

A: No. The multiplier is adaptive (ADX/margin-aware) and bounded by strict risk parameters.

Parameters (grouped)

Core

Lots — initial lot;

LotMulty — base multiplier (used when smart multiplier is off);

Distance — fixed L1 distance (when ATR distance is off);

TakeProfit — fixed TP points (0 = none);

TrailStart , TrailDistance — classic trailing (if ATR trailing is off);

OneSeriesInDay — at most one new series per day;

MaxLot , MaxDrawdown , Magic .

Sessions

MondayTime … SundayTime as HH:MM-HH:MM , midnight-crossing supported.

Filters & Safety

UseTrendFilter , ADX_TF/Period/Threshold ;

EMA_TF/Fast/Slow , EMA_Slope_ATR_K , UseOneSide ;

MaxSpreadPoints or MaxSpread_ATR_K .

ATR Scaling

UseATRDistance , ATR_TF/Period ;

ATR_K_Distance_L1 , ATR_K_Distance_LN , Distance_LN (fallback when ATR off);

UseATRTrailing , ATR_K_TrailStart/Step , ATR_K_TP .

Donchian Anchor (optional)

UseDonchianAnchor , Donchian_TF/N , Donchian_Buffer_ATR .

Limiters

MaxLevels , MaxNetLots , MinMarginLevelPct .

Smart Multiplier

UseSmartMulty , LotMultyMin , LotMultyMax ,

ADX_ForMaxMulty (allow max when ADX is strong),

MinMarginForMulty (shrink multiplier when margin level is low).

Hedge Confirmation (optional)

HedgeWithConfirm , MinMoveToHedge_ATR , CooldownMin .

Keep-Alive / Reprice

SeriesGTC , PendingExpiryMin ;

HedgeAnchorMode (0=Initial, 1=Donchian±ATR, 2=ATR vs current), HedgeATR_K_Dist ;

UseOrderModifyReprice , RepriceSeconds , RepriceMinShiftPoints .

Basket / Daily / Timeout

BasketTPMoney , BasketSLMoney ;

DailyTPMoney , DailySLMoney , DailyResetHour ;

MaxSeriesHours , ExitAtBE_Money .

Backtesting & Optimization

Data quality: longer is better (≥2–3 years), variable spreads. MT4 modeling: use high-quality tick data to assess pending fill/hedge behavior realistically. Risk first: begin with smaller LotMultyMax and MaxLevels=2 . Increase gradually once stable. Per-symbol tuning: Gold/indices: keep ATR distances on; ATR_K_Distance_L1 ~ 0.9–1.2; stricter spread filter.

Major FX: let ATR_K_Distance_LN be slightly larger than L1 (e.g., 1.3–1.6) to space ladder steps.

If broker often expires pendings: SeriesGTC=true + UseOrderModifyReprice=true , and try RepriceSeconds=60–90 .

Risk Disclaimer

This EA is an algorithmic trading tool. All strategies can incur drawdowns. Configure risk prudently, use a VPS, and forward-test on demo/small live first to ensure compatibility with your broker’s execution and instrument specs.



