EulerEdge

EulerEdge — Smart Breakout-Hedge EA with Basket TP, ATR Adaptation & Multi-Layer Safety

Platform: MT4 (Expert Advisor)
Default timeframe: H1
Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, DE40 (and other liquid FX/indices/CFDs)
Style: Two-sided pending breakout + hedge ladder + Basket Take-Profit (basket TP) + ATR-adaptive distances/trailling

Strategy Overview

  1. Series start (opening a “basket”).
    The EA places both a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop around current price. Distances can be fixed (points) or ATR-based, or anchored to a Donchian channel.

  2. Trigger & hedge.
    When one side triggers into a market position, the EA cancels/re-arms the opposite pending and creates a hedge leg either immediately or via a pending order. Hedge volume = largest open lot × smart multiplier (risk-aware).

  3. Hedge keep-alive.
    The opposite pending never “disappears.” Supports GTC pendings, auto re-placement on expiry, and OrderModify re-pricing to a chosen anchor (Initial / Donchian±ATR / pure ATR).

  4. Basket TP.
    When the basket contains ≥2 positions, the EA tracks net P/L and, once it reaches BasketTPMoney, it closes the entire basket at once.

  5. Single-leg trailing.
    If only one leg remains open, the EA applies ATR trailing (or classic trailing) to ride trends while locking profits.

  6. Safety rails.
    Hard equity drawdown stop, daily profit/loss limits (pause new series), series timeout (close at BE+ after X hours) and other watchdogs to keep risk contained.

Why It Works

  • Market-adaptive. Distances, trailing and anchors are ATR/Donchian-driven, so the EA automatically adapts to volatility.

  • Hedge is always there. Even if the broker expires pendings or price gaps, keep-alive logic re-posts or re-prices the opposite pending.

  • Rational scaling. The smart multiplier is not blind martingale: it shrinks when margin is tight or trend is weak (low ADX) and relaxes in strong trends (high ADX), always bounded by MaxLot/steps/margin rules.

  • Fast resolution. Basket TP prioritizes total basket P/L, avoiding the need for every single trade to hit its own TP.

Key Capabilities

  • Two-sided breakout: simultaneous BuyStop/SellStop.

  • ATR distance by level (L1/LN): first and subsequent steps can use different ATR factors.

  • Hedge ladder: hedge lot = largest open lot × smart multiplier, obeying MaxLot/min lot/lot step.

  • Hedge keep-alive: GTC, expiry re-post, OrderModify re-price (Initial / Donchian±ATR / ATR) and auto upsizing if the pending lot is too small.

  • Basket TP/SL: monitor basket P/L in money and close all positions together.

  • ATR trailing (single leg): ATR-based start and step; classic trailing also available.

  • Series timeout: after X hours, if P/L ≥ ExitAtBE_Money , close the basket (BE+ exit).

  • Daily limits: pause new series after daily TP/SL until next reset hour.

  • Trading sessions: per-weekday windows, supports crossing midnight.

  • Trend filter (optional): ADX + EMA(50/200); optional one-side only with trend.

  • Spread filter: hard cap or ATR-relative.

  • Failsafes: global DD stop; watchdog resets a stale series.

Practical Setup

  • Timeframe: H1 (balanced signal/noise).

  • Symbols: XAUUSD / major FX / index CFDs.

  • Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, reliable pending execution.

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation.

  • Risk: Start with small Lots , MaxLevels=2–3, conservative LotMultyMax . Keep DD stop and daily caps enabled.

FAQ

Q: No trades open—why?
A: You may be outside session hours; spread too wide; trend filter says “flat”; daily limits paused new series; or OneSeriesInDay already used today.

Q: Why is the hedge lot sometimes smaller?
A: Hedge lot = largest open lot × smart multiplier, then clamped by MaxLot , MaxNetLots , MinMarginLevelPct , and lot step/min. If it looks smaller, a risk constraint or margin level likely limited the volume. The EA also auto-upsizes: if the existing opposite pending is under-sized, it will be replaced with a larger lot.

Q: The hedge “disappeared” or didn’t refresh in time.
A: Enable SeriesGTC=true and UseOrderModifyReprice=true . Keep-alive logic will re-post/re-price opposite pendings, with RepriceSeconds / RepriceMinShiftPoints controlling frequency and minimum shift.

Q: Can I use a fixed pip TP?
A: Yes ( TakeProfit>0 ). Or use ATR TP ( ATR_K_TP>0 ).

Q: Is this martingale?
A: No. The multiplier is adaptive (ADX/margin-aware) and bounded by strict risk parameters.

Parameters (grouped)

Core

  • Lots — initial lot;

  • LotMulty — base multiplier (used when smart multiplier is off);

  • Distance — fixed L1 distance (when ATR distance is off);

  • TakeProfit — fixed TP points (0 = none);

  • TrailStart , TrailDistance — classic trailing (if ATR trailing is off);

  • OneSeriesInDay — at most one new series per day;

  • MaxLot , MaxDrawdown , Magic .

Sessions

  • MondayTime … SundayTime as HH:MM-HH:MM , midnight-crossing supported.

Filters & Safety

  • UseTrendFilter , ADX_TF/Period/Threshold ;

  • EMA_TF/Fast/Slow , EMA_Slope_ATR_K , UseOneSide ;

  • MaxSpreadPoints or MaxSpread_ATR_K .

ATR Scaling

  • UseATRDistance , ATR_TF/Period ;

  • ATR_K_Distance_L1 , ATR_K_Distance_LN , Distance_LN (fallback when ATR off);

  • UseATRTrailing , ATR_K_TrailStart/Step , ATR_K_TP .

Donchian Anchor (optional)

  • UseDonchianAnchor , Donchian_TF/N , Donchian_Buffer_ATR .

Limiters

  • MaxLevels , MaxNetLots , MinMarginLevelPct .

Smart Multiplier

  • UseSmartMulty , LotMultyMin , LotMultyMax ,

  • ADX_ForMaxMulty (allow max when ADX is strong),

  • MinMarginForMulty (shrink multiplier when margin level is low).

Hedge Confirmation (optional)

  • HedgeWithConfirm , MinMoveToHedge_ATR , CooldownMin .

Keep-Alive / Reprice

  • SeriesGTC , PendingExpiryMin ;

  • HedgeAnchorMode (0=Initial, 1=Donchian±ATR, 2=ATR vs current), HedgeATR_K_Dist ;

  • UseOrderModifyReprice , RepriceSeconds , RepriceMinShiftPoints .

Basket / Daily / Timeout

  • BasketTPMoney , BasketSLMoney ;

  • DailyTPMoney , DailySLMoney , DailyResetHour ;

  • MaxSeriesHours , ExitAtBE_Money .

Backtesting & Optimization

  1. Data quality: longer is better (≥2–3 years), variable spreads.

  2. MT4 modeling: use high-quality tick data to assess pending fill/hedge behavior realistically.

  3. Risk first: begin with smaller LotMultyMax and MaxLevels=2 . Increase gradually once stable.

  4. Per-symbol tuning:

    • Gold/indices: keep ATR distances on; ATR_K_Distance_L1 ~ 0.9–1.2; stricter spread filter.

    • Major FX: let ATR_K_Distance_LN be slightly larger than L1 (e.g., 1.3–1.6) to space ladder steps.

    • If broker often expires pendings: SeriesGTC=true + UseOrderModifyReprice=true , and try RepriceSeconds=60–90 .

Risk Disclaimer

This EA is an algorithmic trading tool. All strategies can incur drawdowns. Configure risk prudently, use a VPS, and forward-test on demo/small live first to ensure compatibility with your broker’s execution and instrument specs.


Produtos recomendados
OB Pro Trader EA gtf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
OB PRO TRADER EA - é um sistema de negociação intradiária de alta qualidade baseado em pesquisa de ação do preço! Este é um Expert Advisor "configure e esqueça" que faz todo o trabalho de negociação para você! 8 Set_files disponíveis para 6 pares de moedas! Baixe os arquivos de configuração (Set_files) dos EAs para teste e negociação: GBPAUD Set_file GBPAUD v2 Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPCAD v2 Set_file NZDUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file USDCHF Set_file AUDUSD Set_file A ideia de negociação é ba
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Golden Harmony
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Logic of Gold Trading  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold trading, like any other form of investment activity, requires a deep understanding of the market, strategic planning, and close attention to numerous factors influencing its price. The logic behind gold trading is based on fundamental principles of supply and demand as well as analysis of macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and investor sentiment. Gold has
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
HSS Pro Price Action EA rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA   - é um excelente sistema de negociação intraday baseado em análise de ação do preço! Este é um Expert Advisor "configure e esqueça" que realiza todas as operações para você! 8 arquivos Set_file disponíveis para 8 pares correspondentes! A ideia de negociação é baseada nos famosos e poderosos padrões de ação do preço - Martelo e Estrela Cadente, combinados com técnicas de tendência e scalping! O EA opera no timeframe H1 durante as sessões da UE e dos EUA. Baixe os ar
Scalp Ea Xauusd
Marco Barseti
Experts
Gold trading has always been an attractive choice for traders due to its high volatility and liquidity. The Scalp Ea XAUUSD offers a unique opportunity to capitalize on these market dynamics through automated trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader looking for an extra edge or a beginner eager to dive into the world of gold trading, this EA is designed to meet your needs with precision and efficiency. The  Scalp Ea XAUUSD  takes trades based on a series of technical analyses, primarily focus
Trinity Trend
Alexei Derbenev
Experts
The Trinity Trend Expert Advisor opens deals along the trend on the M15 timeframe on the GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF currency pairs. EURUSD and USDCAD can also be used. The presence of a trend is determined by a steady price movement over the last 3 days. Next, the rebound is analyzed using a number of indicators and a position is opened along the trend when the MA 34 is broken (examples are shown in the screenshots). Backtests were performed with stop loss = 5000 and take profit = 20. Semi-automatic
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (18)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
EURGBP without LONDON
Oleg Egorov
Experts
Советник торгует EURGBP. Уникальным свойством EURGBP является снижение активности торгов на американской сессии, которое объясняется отсутствием в составе инструмента USD. Пара малоактивна с 19-00 до 9-00 – этот промежуток в три раза больше, чем у традиционных для ночной торговли азиатских валют. Кросс-пары в отличие от долларовых валютных инструментов слабо реагируют на новости США, что позволяет в разы снизить ложные срабатывания стопов и проскальзывания. Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: $3
Reversal smart grid
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Use our recommended broker:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478 Timeframe:  M1 Base pairs:  AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Additional pairs:  GBPNZD Reversal smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make big profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ). All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasona
Scalper Tick Manager
Lucas Hernan Diedrich
Experts
Scalper Tick Manager   It serves a large number of pairs, the more movement there is in the currency pair, the better it works, recommended pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY. I tried it on other pairs and it works well too, but for now I recommend doing the test on the recommended ones. The EA, It is not king-size gala, It is not an unnecessary high risk system, You can see it for yourself, the DDs are very low, in normal conditions they do not exceed 10%. Recommended Spread Try testing the
Norma dev waves robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
NormaDevWaves is EA designed to trade the most juicy and liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Main idea: EA implements the concept of a base indicator and utilizes statistical principles of correlation between price flow determination metrics in relation to standard deviations of prices from their driving force. This allows for a deep analysis of market behavior and the identification of hidden patterns.   Market Adaptation: thanks to a balanced consideration of short and long time
RCGold
Maxim Zhuykov
Experts
The EA is based on RCI and CCi indicators, uses StopLoss and Trailing Stop. Designed for trading the XAUUSD pair. The Expert Advisor was created for people who do not have a large stock of knowledge about the Forex market and with a small deposit. It is mandatory to have an ECN account with the lowest spread and slippage for the EA to work correctly. Timeframe doesn't matter, but M1 is preferable. Robot settings: flot = fixed lot size, dlot = dynamic lot (as a percentage of margin), dyn = enable
Scalper MultiCharts
Denis Nikolaev
5 (1)
Experts
ScalperMultiChartsMT5   é um sistema de negociação multi-moeda totalmente automático para escalpelamento noturno.  Particulares O consultor negocia em 28 principais principais e cruzamentos   , Gold, Silver   . O consultor não usa técnicas arriscadas O EA usa o número mínimo de Parâmetros de entrada disponíveis para compreensão O Expert Advisor define todas as ordens fixas e ocultas do corretor Stop Loss e Take Profit O EA usa o número mágico de Magic para identificar suas ordens Recomendação Q
Solar Metal
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Solar Metal Expert Advisor appears to be a promising tool thanks to its comprehensive automated decision-making system for the forex market. However, there are a few things to consider before using it: Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Main characteristics of Solar Metal: Automation: The advisor makes decisions independently, relying on sophisticated algorithms for anal
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse v1.2 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD Features:     Compatible with all brokers and account types     Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair     The robot opens positions every day on M15 timeframe     A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers     ️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed     Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction     Private group access for excellent on
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Junior v4
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Junior - Trend-Following, Reliable Trading. Forex trading is a complex and dynamic market that requires significant time, effort, and experience to successfully navigate. However, with the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours analyzing data. What is Forex Bot Junior? It's a trading bot that uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades automatically. It's
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
Golden Globe
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Golden Globe Expert Advisor is a specialized automated Forex trading tool focused on XAUUSD (gold). Created by seasoned traders with over a decade of experience, this robot is designed for scalping trades on a five-minute timeframe (M5). Key Features: Preset Stop Loss and Take Profit levels: Each trade has preset levels of protection, limiting risks and ensuring control over potential losses. Clear trading regulations: trading is conducted exclusively according to strict rules that exclude s
Four Bilion v7
Ahmad Amer Hasan Al Rifaee
Experts
4BILION V7 AI — Your Multi‑Market Trading Co‑Pilot Professional, disciplined automation for traders who want speed, control, and clarity. 4BILION V7 AI is a professional‑grade Expert Advisor designed to trade fast timeframes with discipline and robust risk controls. It combines the profit‑seeking efficiency of scalping and grid/martingale logic with multi‑layered filters , capital protection , and a clean, informative UI —so you keep the edge while keeping risk in check. How it works (high‑level
Phase10 EA
Antonios Mitsonis
Experts
Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown. Supported curre
ReactorScalping
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automatic trading system ReactorScalpig is made in order to completely exclude the trader from routine transactions to make transactions. Advisor independently monitors the market. With each arrival of a new quote, the trading expert analyzes the market situation for compliance with one of the embedded trading systems. If the adviser's algorithm determines the probability of making a profit on a transaction of more than 80%, the adviser opens a position. Each position has a take profit an
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1072)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko é um Expert Advisor (EA) especial , construído sobre uma estratégia comprovada que foi otimizada e testada ao longo de muitos anos. Ele já foi testado em contas reais e demonstrou consistentemente um desempenho lucrativo e de baixo risco . Agora decidimos disponibilizá-lo ao público. Signal live     Quatro meses de conta real  Instalação fácil  Funciona em qualquer corretora (conta ECN recomendada)  Depósito mínimo: 100 USD  Suporte 24/7  Compre o Jesko uma vez – receba nossos
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Sistema de Negociação Automática Profissional O XGen Scalper é um Consultor Especialista de última geração que combina uma estrutura algorítmica avançada com análise técnica comprovada para oferecer resultados consistentes em todos os mercados. Este poderoso sistema de negociação funciona perfeitamente com pares de moedas, metais preciosos como ouro e prata, criptomoedas e índices de commodities. Tecnologia Algorítmica Avançada O algoritmo de varredura de ondas patenteado
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
ATUALIZAÇÃO — DEZEMBRO DE 2025 No final de novembro de 2024, o robô Aurum foi lançado para venda. Durante todo esse período, ele operou em condições reais de mercado sem filtro de notícias, sem proteções adicionais e sem restrições complexas — mantendo-se estável e confiável. Live Signal Esse ano inteiro de operações reais demonstrou claramente a solidez do sistema de trading. Somente após isso, com base na experiência real e nas estatísticas, em dezembro de 2025 lançamos uma grande atualizaç
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Sinal ao vivo da ICMarkets: Clique aqui Este EA é apresentado com um preço inicial de lançamento. O valor aumentará gradualmente a cada determinado número de vendas e nunca será reduzido. Os compradores iniciais garantem o melhor preço disponível. O que você precisa fazer para ter sucesso com o KT Gold Drift EA? Paciência. Disciplina. Tempo. O KT Gold Drift EA é baseado em uma abordagem de trading do mundo real, utilizada por traders profissionais e gestores de fundos privados. Sua força não es
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Só restam 1/5 cópias a este preço ---> Próximo preço 250$ // Versão MT5 O Gold King AI foi criado usando o TensorTrade, uma estrutura Python de código aberto projetada especificamente para construir, treinar, avaliar e implementar algoritmos de negociação robustos usando aprendizagem por reforço. O algoritmo opera durante a sessão de negociação de Nova Iorque. Depois de analisar o mercado por algumas horas para identificar áreas de interesse, ele coloca ordens pendentes que são executadas quand
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $ Sinal ao vivo >>>>>   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clique Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendente
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (15)
Experts
O Heiken Ashi EA MT4 é um sistema de trading totalmente automatizado que eleva as velas Heiken Ashi Clássicas ou Suavizadas a um novo nível. Ele abre operações com base nas mudanças de cor das velas Heiken Ashi e oferece configurações altamente personalizáveis para se adequar a diferentes estilos de negociação. O EA permite escolher qual vela Heiken Ashi (da 2 à 10) deve ativar a primeira operação. Além disso, possui um recurso de limitação de distância para evitar múltiplas entradas em níveis d
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - é um sistema de negociação multipar totalmente automático - muito seguro com crescimento constante. Este lucrativo EA de scalping é realmente um dos sistemas mais estáveis ​​do mercado atualmente - realiza cerca de 70 a 100 operações por mês. Baixe os arquivos de configuração (Set_files) dos EAs para teste e negociação: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Características do
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 3 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Golden Scalper PRO  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares em
Filtro:
Michail Korolev
20
Michail Korolev 2025.10.01 18:43 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário