Forex Bot Junior - Trend-Following, Reliable Trading.





Forex trading is a complex and dynamic market that requires significant time, effort, and experience to successfully navigate. However, with the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours analyzing data.





What is Forex Bot Junior? It's a trading bot that uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades automatically. It's designed to help traders make informed decisions based on real-time data and market analysis. The bot is equipped with a range of features and capabilities that allow it to perform various trading tasks, such as opening and closing trades, managing risk, and monitoring market trends. Forex Bot Junior is compatible with popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5, and can be used with a variety of brokers. The bot is designed to trade any currency pair on the H1 timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders.





The bot has a highly developed internal architecture. It works with pending orders. The Junior forex bot's mechanics are defined by basic trailing stop orders, which it uses to enter and exit positions. Once you understand how they work, Junior will be an open book to you. It can work with a trailing stop for pending orders and a trailing stop for real orders. You can set separate stop losses and take profits for pending and real orders. The bot can also work with virtual top losses and take profits.





List of the bot's parameters:

LimitTrades - Limit on the number of orders in a series.

GridStep - Minimum distance between orders.

RealStopLoss - Stop loss.

RealTakeProfit - Take profit.

VirtualStopLoss - Stop loss.

VirtTakeProfit - Take profit.

RealTrailingStart - Trailing stop start for market orders.

RealTrailingStop - Trailing stop for market orders.





PendingTrailingOn - Activate trailing stop for pending orders.

PendingTrailingStart - Trailing stop for pending orders.

PendingTrailingStopLoss - Stop-Loss for pending orders.

PendingTrailingTakeProfit - Take-Profit for pending orders.

LevelStart - Distance for placing a pending order.





SetupFilling - Execution type based on the remaining balance.





Magic - Magic number.

Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market (higher priority than the Risk field).

Risk - Sets the risk adjustment based on the underlying virtual deposit.

MyMarginLevel - forced MarginLevel.