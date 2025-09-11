EulerEdge

EulerEdge — Smart Breakout-Hedge EA with Basket TP, ATR Adaptation & Multi-Layer Safety

Platform: MT4 (Expert Advisor)
Default timeframe: H1
Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, DE40 (and other liquid FX/indices/CFDs)
Style: Two-sided pending breakout + hedge ladder + Basket Take-Profit (basket TP) + ATR-adaptive distances/trailling

Strategy Overview

  1. Series start (opening a “basket”).
    The EA places both a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop around current price. Distances can be fixed (points) or ATR-based, or anchored to a Donchian channel.

  2. Trigger & hedge.
    When one side triggers into a market position, the EA cancels/re-arms the opposite pending and creates a hedge leg either immediately or via a pending order. Hedge volume = largest open lot × smart multiplier (risk-aware).

  3. Hedge keep-alive.
    The opposite pending never “disappears.” Supports GTC pendings, auto re-placement on expiry, and OrderModify re-pricing to a chosen anchor (Initial / Donchian±ATR / pure ATR).

  4. Basket TP.
    When the basket contains ≥2 positions, the EA tracks net P/L and, once it reaches BasketTPMoney, it closes the entire basket at once.

  5. Single-leg trailing.
    If only one leg remains open, the EA applies ATR trailing (or classic trailing) to ride trends while locking profits.

  6. Safety rails.
    Hard equity drawdown stop, daily profit/loss limits (pause new series), series timeout (close at BE+ after X hours) and other watchdogs to keep risk contained.

Why It Works

  • Market-adaptive. Distances, trailing and anchors are ATR/Donchian-driven, so the EA automatically adapts to volatility.

  • Hedge is always there. Even if the broker expires pendings or price gaps, keep-alive logic re-posts or re-prices the opposite pending.

  • Rational scaling. The smart multiplier is not blind martingale: it shrinks when margin is tight or trend is weak (low ADX) and relaxes in strong trends (high ADX), always bounded by MaxLot/steps/margin rules.

  • Fast resolution. Basket TP prioritizes total basket P/L, avoiding the need for every single trade to hit its own TP.

Key Capabilities

  • Two-sided breakout: simultaneous BuyStop/SellStop.

  • ATR distance by level (L1/LN): first and subsequent steps can use different ATR factors.

  • Hedge ladder: hedge lot = largest open lot × smart multiplier, obeying MaxLot/min lot/lot step.

  • Hedge keep-alive: GTC, expiry re-post, OrderModify re-price (Initial / Donchian±ATR / ATR) and auto upsizing if the pending lot is too small.

  • Basket TP/SL: monitor basket P/L in money and close all positions together.

  • ATR trailing (single leg): ATR-based start and step; classic trailing also available.

  • Series timeout: after X hours, if P/L ≥ ExitAtBE_Money , close the basket (BE+ exit).

  • Daily limits: pause new series after daily TP/SL until next reset hour.

  • Trading sessions: per-weekday windows, supports crossing midnight.

  • Trend filter (optional): ADX + EMA(50/200); optional one-side only with trend.

  • Spread filter: hard cap or ATR-relative.

  • Failsafes: global DD stop; watchdog resets a stale series.

Practical Setup

  • Timeframe: H1 (balanced signal/noise).

  • Symbols: XAUUSD / major FX / index CFDs.

  • Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, reliable pending execution.

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation.

  • Risk: Start with small Lots , MaxLevels=2–3, conservative LotMultyMax . Keep DD stop and daily caps enabled.

FAQ

Q: No trades open—why?
A: You may be outside session hours; spread too wide; trend filter says “flat”; daily limits paused new series; or OneSeriesInDay already used today.

Q: Why is the hedge lot sometimes smaller?
A: Hedge lot = largest open lot × smart multiplier, then clamped by MaxLot , MaxNetLots , MinMarginLevelPct , and lot step/min. If it looks smaller, a risk constraint or margin level likely limited the volume. The EA also auto-upsizes: if the existing opposite pending is under-sized, it will be replaced with a larger lot.

Q: The hedge “disappeared” or didn’t refresh in time.
A: Enable SeriesGTC=true and UseOrderModifyReprice=true . Keep-alive logic will re-post/re-price opposite pendings, with RepriceSeconds / RepriceMinShiftPoints controlling frequency and minimum shift.

Q: Can I use a fixed pip TP?
A: Yes ( TakeProfit>0 ). Or use ATR TP ( ATR_K_TP>0 ).

Q: Is this martingale?
A: No. The multiplier is adaptive (ADX/margin-aware) and bounded by strict risk parameters.

Parameters (grouped)

Core

  • Lots — initial lot;

  • LotMulty — base multiplier (used when smart multiplier is off);

  • Distance — fixed L1 distance (when ATR distance is off);

  • TakeProfit — fixed TP points (0 = none);

  • TrailStart , TrailDistance — classic trailing (if ATR trailing is off);

  • OneSeriesInDay — at most one new series per day;

  • MaxLot , MaxDrawdown , Magic .

Sessions

  • MondayTime … SundayTime as HH:MM-HH:MM , midnight-crossing supported.

Filters & Safety

  • UseTrendFilter , ADX_TF/Period/Threshold ;

  • EMA_TF/Fast/Slow , EMA_Slope_ATR_K , UseOneSide ;

  • MaxSpreadPoints or MaxSpread_ATR_K .

ATR Scaling

  • UseATRDistance , ATR_TF/Period ;

  • ATR_K_Distance_L1 , ATR_K_Distance_LN , Distance_LN (fallback when ATR off);

  • UseATRTrailing , ATR_K_TrailStart/Step , ATR_K_TP .

Donchian Anchor (optional)

  • UseDonchianAnchor , Donchian_TF/N , Donchian_Buffer_ATR .

Limiters

  • MaxLevels , MaxNetLots , MinMarginLevelPct .

Smart Multiplier

  • UseSmartMulty , LotMultyMin , LotMultyMax ,

  • ADX_ForMaxMulty (allow max when ADX is strong),

  • MinMarginForMulty (shrink multiplier when margin level is low).

Hedge Confirmation (optional)

  • HedgeWithConfirm , MinMoveToHedge_ATR , CooldownMin .

Keep-Alive / Reprice

  • SeriesGTC , PendingExpiryMin ;

  • HedgeAnchorMode (0=Initial, 1=Donchian±ATR, 2=ATR vs current), HedgeATR_K_Dist ;

  • UseOrderModifyReprice , RepriceSeconds , RepriceMinShiftPoints .

Basket / Daily / Timeout

  • BasketTPMoney , BasketSLMoney ;

  • DailyTPMoney , DailySLMoney , DailyResetHour ;

  • MaxSeriesHours , ExitAtBE_Money .

Backtesting & Optimization

  1. Data quality: longer is better (≥2–3 years), variable spreads.

  2. MT4 modeling: use high-quality tick data to assess pending fill/hedge behavior realistically.

  3. Risk first: begin with smaller LotMultyMax and MaxLevels=2 . Increase gradually once stable.

  4. Per-symbol tuning:

    • Gold/indices: keep ATR distances on; ATR_K_Distance_L1 ~ 0.9–1.2; stricter spread filter.

    • Major FX: let ATR_K_Distance_LN be slightly larger than L1 (e.g., 1.3–1.6) to space ladder steps.

    • If broker often expires pendings: SeriesGTC=true + UseOrderModifyReprice=true , and try RepriceSeconds=60–90 .

Risk Disclaimer

This EA is an algorithmic trading tool. All strategies can incur drawdowns. Configure risk prudently, use a VPS, and forward-test on demo/small live first to ensure compatibility with your broker’s execution and instrument specs.


필터:
Michail Korolev
20
Michail Korolev 2025.10.01 18:43 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

리뷰 답변