Auto Trend Line MTF





🔥 TRADING FLOW WITH AUTO TREND LINE FREE

✅ 1. Identify Market Structure Automatically

Watch for key price action structures:

BOS (Break of Structure)

CHoCH (Change of Character)

EQH / EQL (Equal High / Low)

📊 These help you understand the current market phase (reversal or continuation) based on Smart Money Concept.

✅ 2. Use Auto Trend Line

📐 Trendlines are automatically drawn based on valid structure.

🔺 Breakout of a trendline → potential trend change

🔻 Rejection from a trendline → possible trend continuation

💡 No manual drawing needed — let the system guide your view.

✅ 3. Watch for Price Reaction in Supply & Demand Zones

🟦 Demand Zones (Buy areas) and 🔴 Supply Zones (Sell areas) are plotted automatically.

Wait for price to enter the zone and observe how it reacts.

⚠️ Avoid early entries — let price show confirmation!

✅ 4. Wait for Confirmation Before Entry

Combine multiple confirmations:

Trendline breakout or rejection

Candlestick signals like Engulfing , Pinbar , etc.

Recent BOS / CHoCH breakout

🎯 Only enter when price reacts within the zone and aligns with trend confirmation.

✅ 5. Apply Solid Risk:Reward Management

Stop Loss = Outside the zone (avoid fakeouts)

Take Profit = Based on previous structure or trailing

📏 Minimum recommended Risk:Reward is 1:2 for long-term profitability.

🎁 Download FREE SMC Indicator & More Tools

Enhance your trading setup by adding Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicators for better confluence and structure validation.

👉 Get the indicators here:

https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools

✅ 1. Identifikasi Struktur Market Otomatis

Perhatikan pola penting seperti:

BOS (Break of Structure)

CHoCH (Change of Character)

EQH / EQL (Equal High / Low)

📊 Struktur ini membentuk dasar analisis supply & demand, dan menunjukkan potensi reversal/continuation.

✅ 2. Gunakan Auto Trend Line

📐 Trendline otomatis akan terbentuk berdasarkan struktur valid:

🔺 Breakout dari trendline → sinyal potensi perubahan arah

🔻 Rejection dari trendline → validasi arah trend sebelumnya

Tidak perlu gambar manual, sistem sudah bantu visualisasikan.

✅ 3. Pantau Zona Supply & Demand

🟦 Demand Zone (Buy) dan 🔴 Supply Zone (Sell) terplot otomatis.

Tunggu harga masuk ke zona dan amati reaksi candle di area tersebut.

⚠️ Jangan entry asal — tunggu konfirmasi!

✅ 4. Konfirmasi Entry Setelah Reaksi Price

Gunakan kombinasi:

Breakout atau rejection dari trendline

Price action seperti Engulfing, Pinbar

Break BOS / CHoCH terbaru

🎯 Entry dilakukan setelah ada reaksi valid di zona + konfirmasi arah trend.

✅ 5. Gunakan Risk:Reward yang Disiplin

SL = di luar zona (aman dari false breakout)

TP = gunakan struktur sebelumnya / trailing

📏 Minimal R:R = 1:2 agar strategi tetap profit jangka panjang.

🎁 Download GRATIS Indikator SMC & Tools Lainnya

Gunakan indikator Smart Money Concept (SMC) untuk menambah confluence dan validasi struktur:

👉 Download sekarang di:

https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools



