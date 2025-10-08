ARFX Quantum Wave
- Indicatori
- Ricky Andreas
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools
✨ ARFX QUANTUM WAVE TRADING FLOW ✨
🔹 1. Identify the Main Trend
-
🔸 Activate the ARFX Quantum Wave Indicator on your chart.
-
🔸 Observe the main signal direction — 🟢 Buy or 🔴 Sell.
-
🔸 The wave thickness indicates trend strength — the thicker the wave, the stronger the trend.
-
⚡ Focus only on the dominant direction shown by the indicator.
🔹 2. Use Price Action Patterns for Entry
Enter trades following the Quantum Wave signal, confirmed by a Price Action Pattern around key zones.
📈 Price Action Patterns to Watch:
-
🔹 Double Top / Double Bottom → potential reversal zones.
-
🔹 Head & Shoulders (HNS) / Inverse HNS → trend change confirmation.
-
🔹 Quasimodo (QM) → powerful reversal structure.
-
🔹 Triangle (Ascending / Descending / Symmetrical) → breakout buildup.
-
🔹 Wedge (Rising / Falling) → compression before expansion.
🔹 3. Apply Fibonacci for Risk–Reward Setup
-
📍 Draw Fibonacci from Arrow ➜ Arrow according to the Quantum Wave signal direction.
⚠️ Make sure your Fibo is drawn in the correct direction!
-
🕐 Wait for a Price Action confirmation near the 38.2–61.8 retracement zone.
-
🎯 Set your Target Profits (TP) using Fibonacci Extensions:
-
TP1 ➜ 161
-
TP2 ➜ 261
-
TP3 ➜ 423
-
-
🛡️ Place Stop Loss (SL) beyond the invalidation level of the pattern or below/above the 0% Fibo.
🔹 4. Analyze Pullbacks (Counter-Trend)
-
🔁 Switch to a smaller timeframe to spot pullbacks moving against the main trend.
-
📏 Draw Fibonacci retracement on that pullback move.
-
🚩 Mark 161 / 261 / 423 levels as potential reversal or reentry zones.
-
💡 Use the Quantum Wave thickness as an extra clue:
-
If the wave thickens, the pullback is losing strength.
-
Combine this with Fibo levels + Price Action signals for reentry in the main trend direction.
-
🔹 5. Breakout Entry with the Main Trend
-
⚙️ When the indicator realigns with the major trend, draw a new Fibo Breakout from Arrow ➜ Arrow.
-
📊 Confirm the move with continuation patterns such as:
-
🔸 Triangle
-
🔸 Flag
-
🔸 Wedge
-
-
🎯 Use Fibonacci targets 161 / 261 / 423 for Take Profit (TP) levels.
🔹 6. Money Management
-
💰 Risk only 1–2% of your total capital per trade.
-
🚫 Avoid trading against the main trend.
-
🔒 Use Trailing Stop after TP1 is reached to secure profits.
-
🧠 Stay disciplined — trade only when all confirmations align (Quantum Wave + Price Action + Fibo).
🌊 Summary
The ARFX Quantum Wave System combines:
-
🔹 Automated Trend Detection → direction & strength via wave thickness.
-
🔹 Price Action Confirmation → precision entries with market structure.
-
🔹 Fibonacci Framework → defines entry, stop loss, and target levels.
🚀 This strategy helps you:
-
✅ Follow the major trend with precision,
-
✅ Use pullbacks wisely with controlled risk,
-
✅ Maintain consistent profits through smart Money Management.
⚡ “Trade with the Wave. Master the Flow.” – ARFX Quantum Wave System ⚡
✨ ALUR TRADING ARFX QUANTUM WAVE ✨
🔹 1. Identifikasi Arah Trend Utama
-
🔸 Aktifkan indikator ARFX Quantum Wave di chart kamu.
-
🔸 Perhatikan arah sinyal utama — 🟢 Buy atau 🔴 Sell.
-
🔸 Ketebalan gelombang (wave) menunjukkan kekuatan trend — semakin tebal, semakin kuat arahnya.
-
⚡ Fokus hanya pada arah dominan yang ditunjukkan oleh indikator.
🔹 2. Gunakan Pola Price Action untuk Entry
Lakukan entry mengikuti arah sinyal ARFX Quantum Wave, dan pastikan ada konfirmasi pola Price Action di area penting.
📈 Pola Price Action yang Digunakan:
-
🔹 Double Top / Double Bottom → sinyal pembalikan arah (reversal).
-
🔹 Head & Shoulders (HNS) / Inverse HNS → konfirmasi perubahan trend.
-
🔹 Quasimodo (QM) → struktur pembalikan yang sangat kuat.
-
🔹 Triangle (Ascending / Descending / Symmetrical) → fase konsolidasi sebelum breakout.
-
🔹 Wedge (Rising / Falling) → tekanan harga sebelum pergerakan besar.
🔹 3. Gunakan Fibonacci untuk Risk–Reward
-
📍 Tarik Fibonacci dari Arrow ➜ Arrow sesuai arah sinyal ARFX Quantum Wave.
⚠️ Pastikan arah penarikan tidak terbalik!
-
🕐 Tunggu konfirmasi Price Action di area 38.2 – 61.8 retracement zone.
-
🎯 Tentukan Target Profit (TP) menggunakan level Fibonacci:
-
TP1 ➜ 161
-
TP2 ➜ 261
-
TP3 ➜ 423
-
-
🛡️ Letakkan Stop Loss (SL) di luar area invalidasi pola atau di bawah/atas level 0 Fibo.
🔹 4. Analisis Pullback (Pergerakan Lawan Trend Besar)
-
🔁 Ganti ke timeframe yang lebih kecil untuk mengamati pullback yang melawan trend besar.
-
📏 Tarik Fibonacci Retracement pada arah pullback tersebut.
-
🚩 Tandai level 161 / 261 / 423 sebagai area potensi reversal atau reentry.
-
💡 Gunakan ketebalan indikator ARFX Quantum Wave sebagai acuan tambahan:
-
Jika wave mulai menebal, berarti kekuatan pullback mulai melemah.
-
Gabungkan dengan level Fibo + pola Price Action untuk bersiap entry mengikuti trend utama kembali.
-
🔹 5. Entry Breakout Mengikuti Trend Utama
-
⚙️ Saat indikator kembali searah dengan trend besar, tarik Fibonacci Breakout baru dari Arrow ➜ Arrow.
-
📊 Konfirmasi arah breakout dengan pola lanjutan (continuation pattern) seperti:
-
🔸 Triangle
-
🔸 Flag
-
🔸 Wedge
-
-
🎯 Gunakan level 161 / 261 / 423 dari Fibo sebagai target TP bertahap.
🔹 6. Money Management
-
💰 Batasi risiko maksimal 1–2% dari total modal di setiap transaksi.
-
🚫 Hindari membuka posisi yang berlawanan dengan arah trend utama.
-
🔒 Gunakan Trailing Stop setelah TP1 tercapai untuk mengamankan profit.
-
🧠 Tetap disiplin — hanya entry jika semua konfirmasi sudah lengkap (sinyal Quantum Wave + pola Price Action + Fibo).
🌊 Kesimpulan Sistem
Sistem ARFX Quantum Wave menggabungkan tiga elemen penting:
-
🔹 Deteksi trend otomatis → arah & kekuatan dari ketebalan wave.
-
🔹 Konfirmasi Price Action → entry presisi berdasarkan struktur pasar.
-
🔹 Struktur Fibonacci → panduan entry, SL, dan TP yang objektif.
🚀 Dengan sistem ini kamu bisa:
-
✅ Mengikuti trend besar dengan akurat,
-
✅ Memanfaatkan pullback dengan risiko terukur,
-
✅ Dan menjaga profit konsisten lewat Money Management yang bijak.
⚡ “Trade with the Wave. Master the Flow.” – ARFX Quantum Wave System ⚡