ARFX Quantum Wave

✨ ARFX QUANTUM WAVE TRADING FLOW ✨

🔹 1. Identify the Main Trend

  • 🔸 Activate the ARFX Quantum Wave Indicator on your chart.

  • 🔸 Observe the main signal direction — 🟢 Buy or 🔴 Sell.

  • 🔸 The wave thickness indicates trend strength — the thicker the wave, the stronger the trend.

  • ⚡ Focus only on the dominant direction shown by the indicator.

🔹 2. Use Price Action Patterns for Entry

Enter trades following the Quantum Wave signal, confirmed by a Price Action Pattern around key zones.

📈 Price Action Patterns to Watch:

  • 🔹 Double Top / Double Bottom → potential reversal zones.

  • 🔹 Head & Shoulders (HNS) / Inverse HNStrend change confirmation.

  • 🔹 Quasimodo (QM) → powerful reversal structure.

  • 🔹 Triangle (Ascending / Descending / Symmetrical)breakout buildup.

  • 🔹 Wedge (Rising / Falling)compression before expansion.

🔹 3. Apply Fibonacci for Risk–Reward Setup

  • 📍 Draw Fibonacci from Arrow ➜ Arrow according to the Quantum Wave signal direction.
    ⚠️ Make sure your Fibo is drawn in the correct direction!

  • 🕐 Wait for a Price Action confirmation near the 38.2–61.8 retracement zone.

  • 🎯 Set your Target Profits (TP) using Fibonacci Extensions:

    • TP1 ➜ 161

    • TP2 ➜ 261

    • TP3 ➜ 423

  • 🛡️ Place Stop Loss (SL) beyond the invalidation level of the pattern or below/above the 0% Fibo.

🔹 4. Analyze Pullbacks (Counter-Trend)

  • 🔁 Switch to a smaller timeframe to spot pullbacks moving against the main trend.

  • 📏 Draw Fibonacci retracement on that pullback move.

  • 🚩 Mark 161 / 261 / 423 levels as potential reversal or reentry zones.

  • 💡 Use the Quantum Wave thickness as an extra clue:

    • If the wave thickens, the pullback is losing strength.

    • Combine this with Fibo levels + Price Action signals for reentry in the main trend direction.

🔹 5. Breakout Entry with the Main Trend

  • ⚙️ When the indicator realigns with the major trend, draw a new Fibo Breakout from Arrow ➜ Arrow.

  • 📊 Confirm the move with continuation patterns such as:

    • 🔸 Triangle

    • 🔸 Flag

    • 🔸 Wedge

  • 🎯 Use Fibonacci targets 161 / 261 / 423 for Take Profit (TP) levels.

🔹 6. Money Management

  • 💰 Risk only 1–2% of your total capital per trade.

  • 🚫 Avoid trading against the main trend.

  • 🔒 Use Trailing Stop after TP1 is reached to secure profits.

  • 🧠 Stay disciplined — trade only when all confirmations align (Quantum Wave + Price Action + Fibo).

🌊 Summary

The ARFX Quantum Wave System combines:

  1. 🔹 Automated Trend Detection → direction & strength via wave thickness.

  2. 🔹 Price Action Confirmation → precision entries with market structure.

  3. 🔹 Fibonacci Framework → defines entry, stop loss, and target levels.

🚀 This strategy helps you:

  • ✅ Follow the major trend with precision,

  • ✅ Use pullbacks wisely with controlled risk,

  • ✅ Maintain consistent profits through smart Money Management.

⚡ “Trade with the Wave. Master the Flow.” – ARFX Quantum Wave System ⚡





✨ ALUR TRADING ARFX QUANTUM WAVE ✨

🔹 1. Identifikasi Arah Trend Utama

  • 🔸 Aktifkan indikator ARFX Quantum Wave di chart kamu.

  • 🔸 Perhatikan arah sinyal utama — 🟢 Buy atau 🔴 Sell.

  • 🔸 Ketebalan gelombang (wave) menunjukkan kekuatan trend — semakin tebal, semakin kuat arahnya.

  • ⚡ Fokus hanya pada arah dominan yang ditunjukkan oleh indikator.

🔹 2. Gunakan Pola Price Action untuk Entry

Lakukan entry mengikuti arah sinyal ARFX Quantum Wave, dan pastikan ada konfirmasi pola Price Action di area penting.

📈 Pola Price Action yang Digunakan:

  • 🔹 Double Top / Double Bottom → sinyal pembalikan arah (reversal).

  • 🔹 Head & Shoulders (HNS) / Inverse HNSkonfirmasi perubahan trend.

  • 🔹 Quasimodo (QM) → struktur pembalikan yang sangat kuat.

  • 🔹 Triangle (Ascending / Descending / Symmetrical)fase konsolidasi sebelum breakout.

  • 🔹 Wedge (Rising / Falling)tekanan harga sebelum pergerakan besar.

🔹 3. Gunakan Fibonacci untuk Risk–Reward

  • 📍 Tarik Fibonacci dari Arrow ➜ Arrow sesuai arah sinyal ARFX Quantum Wave.
    ⚠️ Pastikan arah penarikan tidak terbalik!

  • 🕐 Tunggu konfirmasi Price Action di area 38.2 – 61.8 retracement zone.

  • 🎯 Tentukan Target Profit (TP) menggunakan level Fibonacci:

    • TP1 ➜ 161

    • TP2 ➜ 261

    • TP3 ➜ 423

  • 🛡️ Letakkan Stop Loss (SL) di luar area invalidasi pola atau di bawah/atas level 0 Fibo.

🔹 4. Analisis Pullback (Pergerakan Lawan Trend Besar)

  • 🔁 Ganti ke timeframe yang lebih kecil untuk mengamati pullback yang melawan trend besar.

  • 📏 Tarik Fibonacci Retracement pada arah pullback tersebut.

  • 🚩 Tandai level 161 / 261 / 423 sebagai area potensi reversal atau reentry.

  • 💡 Gunakan ketebalan indikator ARFX Quantum Wave sebagai acuan tambahan:

    • Jika wave mulai menebal, berarti kekuatan pullback mulai melemah.

    • Gabungkan dengan level Fibo + pola Price Action untuk bersiap entry mengikuti trend utama kembali.

🔹 5. Entry Breakout Mengikuti Trend Utama

  • ⚙️ Saat indikator kembali searah dengan trend besar, tarik Fibonacci Breakout baru dari Arrow ➜ Arrow.

  • 📊 Konfirmasi arah breakout dengan pola lanjutan (continuation pattern) seperti:

    • 🔸 Triangle

    • 🔸 Flag

    • 🔸 Wedge

  • 🎯 Gunakan level 161 / 261 / 423 dari Fibo sebagai target TP bertahap.

🔹 6. Money Management

  • 💰 Batasi risiko maksimal 1–2% dari total modal di setiap transaksi.

  • 🚫 Hindari membuka posisi yang berlawanan dengan arah trend utama.

  • 🔒 Gunakan Trailing Stop setelah TP1 tercapai untuk mengamankan profit.

  • 🧠 Tetap disiplin — hanya entry jika semua konfirmasi sudah lengkap (sinyal Quantum Wave + pola Price Action + Fibo).

🌊 Kesimpulan Sistem

Sistem ARFX Quantum Wave menggabungkan tiga elemen penting:

  1. 🔹 Deteksi trend otomatis → arah & kekuatan dari ketebalan wave.

  2. 🔹 Konfirmasi Price Action → entry presisi berdasarkan struktur pasar.

  3. 🔹 Struktur Fibonacci → panduan entry, SL, dan TP yang objektif.

🚀 Dengan sistem ini kamu bisa:

  • ✅ Mengikuti trend besar dengan akurat,

  • ✅ Memanfaatkan pullback dengan risiko terukur,

  • ✅ Dan menjaga profit konsisten lewat Money Management yang bijak.

⚡ “Trade with the Wave. Master the Flow.” – ARFX Quantum Wave System ⚡


