BBMA TrendArrow MACD
- Indicatori
- Ricky Andreas
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :
Auto Multi Trend : BBMA_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )
Auto Engulfing Arrow : Candle to Candle
Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation
Auto Smart Money Area :
🔹 BBMA Arrow MACD Trend Strategy (High-Probability Reentry)
⚙️ Core Concept:
A fusion of BBMA (Bollinger Bands + MAs), CSAK/CSM Arrows, and MACD to spot high-probability trend reentry setups, validated across multiple timeframes.
📊 Trading Steps:
✅ 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Check
-
Use 3 timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1)
-
At least 2 out of 3 must align in direction
-
Use EMA50 as trend guide:
🔹 Price > EMA50 = Bullish trend
🔹 Price < EMA50 = Bearish trend
✅ 2. Wait for CSAK / CSM Arrow
-
Look for CSAK (Buy) or CSM (Sell) arrow
-
Acts as initial momentum trigger
-
❌ Setup is invalid if price breaks the arrow candle clearly
✅ 3. Enter at BBMA Reentry Zone
-
Wait for pullback to:
🔹 MA5 Low/High
🔹 Mid Bollinger Band
🔹 MA50
-
Confirm with candle patterns (e.g., pin bar, engulfing)
-
Must align with the main trend direction
✅ 4. Risk–Reward & SL/TP Setup
-
Stop Loss (SL):
🔸 Buy: Below swing low
🔸 Sell: Above swing high
-
❌ Close manually if arrow candle is broken
-
Take Profit (TP):
🎯 Minimum RR 1:2
🔁 Optional: Scale out at TP1, trail the rest for extended gains
🎁 Bonus: Fibo Musang Auto Draw
-
Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels
-
Look for confluence with:
🔸 MA5, Mid BB, MA50
🔸 Fibo zones: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%
-
Adds extra confirmation for high-probability entries!
Clear, focused, and built for trend traders who want precise entries with solid confirmation. 🚀
⚙️ Konsep Utama:
Gabungan BBMA (Bollinger Band + MA) , Panah CSAK/CSM , dan MACD untuk mencari entry reentry dengan tren kuat , divalidasi di multi-timeframe.
📊 Langkah Trading:
✅ 1. Cek Tren Multi-Jangka Waktu
-
Gunakan 3 TF (contoh: H1, H4, D1).
-
Minimal 2 dari 3 TF searah .
-
Patokan:
🔹 Harga > EMA50 = Bullish
🔹 Harga < EMA50 = Bearish
✅ 2. Tunggu Panah CSAK / CSM
-
Panah CSAK (Beli) atau CSM (Jual) jadi trigger awal .
-
❌ Setup batal kalau candle panah ditembus valid .
✅ 3. Masuk di Area Reentry BBMA
-
Tunggu retrace ke:
🔹 MA5 Low/High
🔹 Mid BB
🔹 MA50
-
Konfirmasi dengan pola candle (pin bar, engulfing, dll).
-
Wajib searah tren utama .
✅ 4. Logika Risiko-Hadiah & SL/TP
-
SL :
🔹 Beli: Di bawah swing low
🔹 Jual: Di atas swing high
-
❌ Tutup manual jika lilin panah tertembus
-
TP :
🎯 Minimal RR 1:2
🔁 Opsional : Scaling out di TP1, sisanya trailing .
🎁 Bonus: Undian Otomatis Fibo Musang
-
Fibonacci retracement auto-tarik
-
Cari pertemuan dengan:
🔸 MA5, Mid BB, MA50
🔸 Fibo 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%
-
Masuk validasi tambahan yang lebih kuat!