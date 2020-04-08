BBMA TrendArrow MACD

ALL IN ONE INDICATOR : 

Auto Multi Trend : BBMA_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )
Auto Engulfing Arrow : Candle to Candle 
Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation Download Here https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools
Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools




🔹 BBMA Arrow MACD Trend Strategy (High-Probability Reentry)

⚙️ Core Concept:

A fusion of BBMA (Bollinger Bands + MAs), CSAK/CSM Arrows, and MACD to spot high-probability trend reentry setups, validated across multiple timeframes.

📊 Trading Steps:

✅ 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Check

  • Use 3 timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1)

  • At least 2 out of 3 must align in direction

  • Use EMA50 as trend guide:
    🔹 Price > EMA50 = Bullish trend
    🔹 Price < EMA50 = Bearish trend

✅ 2. Wait for CSAK / CSM Arrow

  • Look for CSAK (Buy) or CSM (Sell) arrow

  • Acts as initial momentum trigger

  • Setup is invalid if price breaks the arrow candle clearly

✅ 3. Enter at BBMA Reentry Zone

  • Wait for pullback to:
    🔹 MA5 Low/High
    🔹 Mid Bollinger Band
    🔹 MA50

  • Confirm with candle patterns (e.g., pin bar, engulfing)

  • Must align with the main trend direction

✅ 4. Risk–Reward & SL/TP Setup

  • Stop Loss (SL):
    🔸 Buy: Below swing low
    🔸 Sell: Above swing high

  • ❌ Close manually if arrow candle is broken

  • Take Profit (TP):
    🎯 Minimum RR 1:2
    🔁 Optional: Scale out at TP1, trail the rest for extended gains

🎁 Bonus: Fibo Musang Auto Draw

  • Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels

  • Look for confluence with:
    🔸 MA5, Mid BB, MA50
    🔸 Fibo zones: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%

  • Adds extra confirmation for high-probability entries!

Clear, focused, and built for trend traders who want precise entries with solid confirmation. 🚀






🔹 Strategi BBMA Panah MACD (Reentry High Probability)

⚙️ Konsep Utama:

Gabungan BBMA (Bollinger Band + MA) , Panah CSAK/CSM , dan MACD untuk mencari entry reentry dengan tren kuat , divalidasi di multi-timeframe.

📊 Langkah Trading:

✅ 1. Cek Tren Multi-Jangka Waktu

  • Gunakan 3 TF (contoh: H1, H4, D1).

  • Minimal 2 dari 3 TF searah .

  • Patokan:
    🔹 Harga > EMA50 = Bullish
    🔹 Harga < EMA50 = Bearish

✅ 2. Tunggu Panah CSAK / CSM

  • Panah CSAK (Beli) atau CSM (Jual) jadi trigger awal .

  • Setup batal kalau candle panah ditembus valid .

✅ 3. Masuk di Area Reentry BBMA

  • Tunggu retrace ke:
    🔹 MA5 Low/High
    🔹 Mid BB
    🔹 MA50

  • Konfirmasi dengan pola candle (pin bar, engulfing, dll).

  • Wajib searah tren utama .

✅ 4. Logika Risiko-Hadiah & SL/TP

  • SL :
    🔹 Beli: Di ​​bawah swing low
    🔹 Jual: Di atas swing high

  • ❌ Tutup manual jika lilin panah tertembus

  • TP :
    🎯 Minimal RR 1:2
    🔁 Opsional : Scaling out di TP1, sisanya trailing .

🎁 Bonus: Undian Otomatis Fibo Musang

  • Fibonacci retracement auto-tarik

  • Cari pertemuan dengan:
    🔸 MA5, Mid BB, MA50
    🔸 Fibo 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%

  • Masuk validasi tambahan yang lebih kuat!



