BBMA Oma Ally MTF
- Indicatori
- Ricky Andreas
- Versione: 1.0
✅ BBMA + SMC TRADING FLOW (Smart & Simple)
🔹 1. IDENTIFY THE MAIN TREND (Multi Time Frame)
Use indicators:
-
BBMA MTF PANEL (check trend direction on MN, W1, D1, H4)
-
Only trade when D1 and H4 are in the same direction
🟢 Example:
If D1 = Buy and H4 = Buy → Focus on Reentry Buy only
🔹 2. WAIT FOR CSA + CSM (Valid Entry Setup)
-
CSA Buy: Candle closes outside lower Bollinger Band + MA5 low > MA10 low
-
CSM Buy: Candle re-enters BB + MA5 low crosses above MA10 low
✅ This confirms strong momentum for entry
🟥 Note: In your chart, CSM Buy appears after CSA — perfect setup!
🔹 3. WAIT FOR BOS / CHoCH CONFIRMATION (SMC Logic)
-
Look for Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHoCH)
-
If BOS occurs after CSM Buy → Trend confirmed
-
You can then mark the demand / order block zone for future reentry
🔹 4. ENTRY AT REENTRY AREA + ORDER BLOCK
-
Wait for price to retest MA5/10 low → BBMA Reentry Buy
-
If the reentry zone overlaps with SMC OB/Demand zone → High probability setup
🎯 Entry methods:
-
Pending Buy Limit at zone
-
Confirmation entry when price forms bullish engulfing or pin bar at zone
🔹 5. SET SL AND TP
-
Stop Loss: Below CSA low or minor OB
-
TP1: Previous high before BOS
-
TP2: Risk:Reward 1:2 or 1:3 (adjust based on your money management)
✅ ALUR TRADING BBMA + SMC (Smart & Simple)
🔹 1. IDENTIFIKASI TREND UTAMA (Multi TF)
Gunakan indikator:
-
BBMA MTF PANEL (lihat arah trend di MN, W1, D1, H4)
-
Fokus entry hanya ketika D1 dan H4 searah
🟢 Contoh: D1 = Buy → H4 = Buy → Fokus cari Reentry Buy
🔹 2. TUNGGU CSA + CSM (Valid Entry Setup)
-
CSA Buy: Candle tutup keluar BB bawah + MA5 low > MA10 low
-
CSM Buy: Candle kembali masuk BB + MA5 low cross MA10 low
✅ Ini menunjukkan momentum entry kuat
🟥 Note: Di chart kamu, CSM Buy muncul setelah CSA — valid banget!
🔹 3. TUNGGU KONFIRMASI BOS / CHoCH (SMC Confirm)
-
Lihat Break of Structure (BOS) untuk validasi arah
-
Jika BOS muncul setelah CSM Buy → Confirm uptrend
-
Bisa tarik area demand/OB untuk reentry berikutnya
🔹 4. ENTRY DI AREA REENTRY + OB
-
Tunggu harga retest MA5/10 low (Reentry Buy)
-
Jika area tumpang tindih dengan OB/demand zone → Entry agresif!
🎯 Gunakan:
-
Pending order Buy Limit
-
Confirmation entry saat candle reentry bentuk bullish engulfing / pin bar
🔹 5. ATUR SL DAN TP
-
SL: Di bawah low CSA atau OB minor
-
TP1: High sebelum BOS
-
TP2: R:R 1:2 atau 1:3 (scalable based on MM)
💡 Tools kamu juga bisa auto SL/TP via tombol: SL = BE, SL +1, TP = Change TP