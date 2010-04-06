Trade Anchor Manager MT4

MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT4)


Need this Trade Anchor Manager for MT5? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146666?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3atrade+anchor+manager

 

*Boost Your Trading Precision, Profitability, and Control with This All-in-One Trade Manager!*

 

🔹 *Platform*: MetaTrader 4 & 5

🔹 *Best For*: Scalping, Swing, Grid, Manual or EA-assisted trading

🔹 *Symbols*: Works with any Forex pair, indices, metals, crypto

🔹 *Timeframes*: Compatible with all timeframes

🔹 *No Requotes • Ultra-Lightweight • Reliable in Live Trading*


💡 What is MultiTP Trade Manager?

 

*MultiTP Trade Manager EA* is a powerful and intuitive tool for MetaTrader 4 designed to automate the management of *multiple take profit levels (TP1–TP4), dynamic **stop loss adjustment, and **breakeven handling, all with real-time **PnL tracking*.

 

It’s perfect for traders who want *precise trade exits, **partial take profits, **risk-managed scaling, and instant **visual feedback* — with no need to babysit trades.

 

Features At a Glance

 

* 📌 *Multable Take Profit Levels* with customizable pip distances and open trade allocation to allow trades to run.

* 🔁 *Adjust SL on the Fly* (Move to breakeven or increase stop loss dynamically)

* 🧠 *Trade Monitoring Panel* with ON/OFF toggle

* 📉 *Daily PnL Display*: Track floating, closed, and session PnL live on chart

* 💥 *One-Click Close All Trades* by Magic Number

* 💼 *Risk Tracking*: Shows total risk and whether current SLs are in profit

* 🎯 *Auto SL assignment* even if your trades start without SL

* *Lightweight Visual Interface* — No chart clutter, works on any screen size

 

🚀 How to Use (Quick Start)

 

1. *Place Your Trades*

 

* This can be manual or automated — the EA will track any open trades based on symbol and Magic Number.

* If using manual SL drag to desired position and then switch monitoring on to set reference trade, all other trade will use this same SL.

* If using fixed SL, just click enable monitoring and all other trades will adopt this fixed SL.


2. *Enable Monitoring*

 

* Click the Monitoring: OFF label to activate. The first open trade becomes the *Reference Trade* (for TP/SL logic).

 

3. *TP Allocation Begins*

 

* As trades are opened, TP1–TP4 targets are assigned automatically.

* Each TP line includes a label with the filled count (e.g., 1 at TP2 (0 filled)).

 

4. *SL Adjustment or Breakeven*

 

* Toggle Adjust SL to shift SL by a user-defined pip buffer (e.g., -100 to increase the stoploss if required).

* Or toggle Breakeven to move SL to entry once all trades are in profit (plus buffer).

 

5. *Visual Trade Zones*

 

* Entry, SL, and TP lines are drawn in real time.

* Directional label shows if the set is a BUY or SELL group.

 

6. *Track PnL at a Glance*

 

* See:

     Closed PnL Today

     Floating PnL

     Closed Set PnL

     Total Risk (color-coded if SLs are in profit)

 

7. *Exit All Trades Instantly*

 

* Click Close All Trades — the EA will cleanly close trades, capture final PnL, and reset the session.

 

🎯 Who is This For?

 

* Manual traders using scaling or staged exits

* EA users who want extra control over trade exits

* Prop firm traders managing strict risk limits

* Breakout or grid traders needing clean PnL tracking

* Traders who want *clear visual feedback* for SL/TP

 

Inputs (Fully Adjustable)

 

| Input                                     | Description                             |

| --------------------------             | --------------------------------------- |

| TP1_Pips – TP4_Pips               | Distance in pips for each TP level      |

| TradesAtTP1 – TP4                 | Number of trades to close at each TP    |

| LeaveRemainingTradesOpen   | Allow last trade to run after TP4       |

| UseFixedStopLoss                  | Use fixed SL if trade has no SL         |

| StopLossAdjustmentPips        | SL buffer when Adjust SL is ON          |

| BreakevenBufferPips             | SL buffer when Breakeven is ON          |

| MagicNumber                       | Filter trades by Magic Number (0 = all) |

| PnLLabelCorner                   | Choose where labels appear on screen    |

| DailyPnL_PositiveColor        | Color for positive PnL                  |

| DailyPnL_NegativeColor      | Color for negative PnL                  |

 

🔒 Stability & Compatibility

 

Error-handling included for all trade actions

Works in real-time and Strategy Tester

Panel auto-adjusts on screen resize

Perfect for prop firm rules, news volatility, or scalping


Here is the *complete user guide* for your MT4 Trade Manager:

 

🧠 *What This Trade Manager Does*

 

The MultiTP_EA_Enhanced_ShortLines_Display_LabelPrice_PnL.mq4 script is a powerful trade management tool that:

 

* Automatically manages *multiple Take Profits* (TP1–TP4).

* Inherits *Stop Loss* (SL) from a reference trade or applies a fixed SL.

* Allows *breakeven, **SL adjustment, and **manual override*.

* Visually shows *TP/SL lines* and *labels* for live trades.

* Displays a *daily PnL summary* and *risk info*.

* Provides *toggle buttons* to control key features live on chart.

 

*How to Use It – Step-by-Step*

 

IMPORTANT! Download the EA and make sure it’s placed in the EXPERTS FOLDER and NOT in the indicator folder.

 

📌 *Step 1: Attach the EA to Your Chart and then Allow Live Trading in the settings and also MT4 Auto Trading is Activated*

 

* Load the EA onto a chart.

* If you're managing different symbols, place on a different chart.

* Set TP/SL pip distances, trade counts at each TP, colors, etc.

 

📌 *Step 2: Open Your Trades*

 

* Open buy/sell trades manually or with another EA.

* As soon as the first trade is opened this becomes the **reference trade, drag SL to a desired position if using manual SL, all other trades will adopt this SL, if using fixed SL all following trades will use the set SL click monitoring on to set reference and start session*.

* All other trades will inherit SL and TP levels from this trade.

 

🧭 *Understanding the Panel Buttons*

 

| Label                                 | Description                                                                                                                    |

| --------------------------------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ |

| 🔁 Monitoring: ON/OFF           | Starts/stops live trade tracking. Must be *ON* for TP/SL management. The first trade after activation becomes the reference. |

| Close All Trades                 | Closes all open trades with the same magic number/symbol. Also resets session state.                                           |

| 🛡 Adjust SL: ON/OFF              | Moves SL further away by a set amount (StopLossAdjustmentPips). Use to increase breathing room.                              |

| 📉 Breakeven: ON/OFF           | Moves SL to breakeven (+ buffer) for all trades in profit.                                                                            

| 💰 Daily Profit/Loss: Show/Hide | Toggles on-screen PnL and risk label (bottom-right or top-left).                                                               |

 

🔗 *How TP/SL Management Works*

 

🎯 Take Profits:

 

* You define *TP1\_Pips, TP2\_Pips, TP3\_Pips, TP4\_Pips*.

* Each TP level executes on *TradesAtTPx* trades.

* Remaining trades (after all TPs filled) are either left *open* or closed, based on LeaveRemainingTradesOpen.

 

🛑 Stop Loss:

 

* If your reference trade has an SL: that’s used.

* If not: a *fixed SL* is calculated using FixedStopLossPips.

* You can adjust this dynamically using the toggle Adjust SL.

 

Breakeven:

 

* When Breakeven: ON, SL is moved to entry price + buffer (BreakevenBufferPips).

* Disables SL adjustment automatically to avoid conflict.

 

📊 *On-Chart Visual Elements*

 

* *Lines*:

 

* Green: Entry

* Red: Stop Loss

* Magenta / Blue / Orange / Yellow: TP1–TP4

* *Labels*:

 

* Display TP target, filled count, SL value, and trade direction.

* *PnL Labels*:

 

* *Closed PnL Today*

* *Floating PnL*

* *Closed Set PnL*

* *Total Risk*

 

🔍 *Daily PnL Breakdown*

 

When enabled via Daily Profit/Loss: Show:

 

* Tracks *closed trade profit* for today.

* Displays *floating PnL* from current open trades.

* Displays *Closed Set PnL* = sum of profits from trades managed by this session.

* *Total Risk* = total \$ risk based on SL of all trades.

 

Color-coded:

 

* *Green* = Profit or Risk-Free

* *Gold/Red* = Loss or Risk Present

 

🧼 *Session Management*

 

When All Trades Close:

 

* The EA resets tracking state.

* TP/SL lines and labels are removed.

* Monitoring: OFF is triggered.

* Final floating PnL is added once to the closed PnL log.

 

You can *restart* monitoring any time by clicking *Monitoring: ON* after opening a new trade.

 

*Input Parameters Overview*

 

| Input                                        | Description                                         |

| -------------------------------------- | --------------------------------------------------- |

| TPx_Pips                                  | Distance to each TP level                           |

| TradesAtTPx                            | How many trades close at each TP                    |

| LeaveRemainingTradesOpen     | Keeps leftover trades open                          |

| FixedStopLossPips                    | SL used if reference trade doesn’t have one         |

| StopLossAdjustmentPips           | Pips added to widen SL when SL Adjustment is ON     |

| BreakevenBufferPips                | Distance past entry to move SL when breakeven is ON |

| InitialShowDailyPnL                  | Whether to display PnL stats by default             |

| DailyPnL_PositiveColor/NegativeColor | Label color based on profit/loss                    |

 

🛠 *Best Practices*

 

* Always activate Monitoring: ON *after* placing trades.

* Ensure the first trade (reference) has an SL — or use UseFixedStopLoss.

* Use Adjust SL carefully if your strategy requires larger stops.

* Use Breakeven once trades are safely in profit.

* Avoid using both Adjust SL and Breakeven at the same time — one disables the other.

 

*Example Use Case*

 

Can be used for single or multiple trades with variant TP levels user defined depending on individual strategies

1. Attach the EA.

2. Click Monitoring: ON.

3. The EA sets TP1–TP4 (e.g., 2 trades close at TP1, 1 at TP2, 1 at TP3, 1 left open).

4. Once all allicated trades are in profit, you click Breakeven: ON — SLs move to entry.

5. Daily PnL shows +\$42 with \$0 risk — All trades are now risk-free.


 


Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Draw Vertical Lines Utility MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilità
this EA draws vertical lines on the chart, either consecutive or alternating lines, depending on the input settings. Since vertical lines often represent time events, timing is important in trading. StartTime = D'2025.03.12 23:00';  // Starting point (time and date) NumberOfLines = 10;                    // Total number of lines to draw IntervalCandles = 1;                   // Interval in candles (must be > 0) IntervalMinutes = 30;                  // Interval in minutes (0 to disable) Directi
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilità
Puoi aprire un trade manualmente (one click) e questo EA penserà a posizionare SL E TP. SL e TP vengono inseriti in base ai Pips che specifichi nella schermata di input. Puoi anche scegliere SL e TP monetari. SL e TP vengono definiti in base al prezzo medio ponderato (PMC), quindi se apri una nuova operazione SL e TP verranno aggiornati in base al nuovo PMC. Il PMC non è unico, ma differenziato tra operazioni buy e operazioni sell (informazione utile solo se apri operazioni di segno opposto sul
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilità
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore di colore R 2EMA per MT4 fornisce solidi segnali di trading basati sul crossover di 2 EMA. Punti chiave Quando il prezzo incrocia e chiude al di sopra dei due EMA verdi, crea un segnale di acquisto. Quando il prezzo incrocia e chiude al di sopra dei due EMA rossi, crea un segnale commerciale di vendita. L'indicatore R 2EMA Color Forex rende ancora più facile determinare quando è il momento di acquistare e vendere Un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando le 2 linee EMA diventano
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilità
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilità
Ciao, campioni di trading! Spero che stiate andando bene. Vi è mai capitato di entrare in una posizione in cui il mercato inizialmente si muoveva a vostro favore o di avvicinarvi al vostro takeprofit per poi improvvisamente invertirsi? Beh, mi è successo numerose volte e oggi ho deciso di reagire. Vi presento un trade manager che vi aiuta a proteggere le vostre posizioni. Questo progetto vi aiuta a impostare le vostre posizioni al pareggio al raggiungimento di un certo numero di pip da voi spe
FREE
Lib4 EAPadPRO for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (2)
librerie
Library to add the Information Panel to your Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. We can not guarantee that the information and interface of the program will give you a profit on deals, but we will definitely say that even the simplest interface of the program can strengthen the first impression. Detailed description and instructions for adding our panel to your Expert Advisor are in our blog: LIB - EAPADPRO Step-by-step instruction Detailed description of our panel and instructions for using EAPADP
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilità
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Auto TP Multicrrency
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilità
This EA is a small aid, suitable for all who like to trade on smartphones or tablets. The EA is placed on a chart and monitors all markets (multicurrency). No matter where you are, as long as you have internet, you can trade with it. Open position, set stop, and the EA automatically creates a TP in the previously set ratio (1:1, 1:2 etc.) to the stop. This is a very convenient feature that helps you manage your trades better. Ideal for trading on mobile devices. Whether you are on the bus or in
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilità
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Script Delete Pending Orders
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilità
Script for Delete all Pending Orders. Usage: - Enable Automate Trading - Attach / Double click the script ENJOY IT. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                            Close ALL Pending.mq4 | //|                              Copyright 2015, SangBatosai-Code5 | //|                           https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mahakaya | //|      Credit:                                                     | //|       SangBatosai-Code5
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilità
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseeing diverse assets, empowering traders to discern prospective trades across a tailored symbol array devoid of manual reconfigura
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilità
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
Buffer Finder Tool
Afsal Meerankutty
4.75 (4)
Utilità
CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool Developed for Finding Buffers of Indicator to use in Universal Indicator EA . This is Not an Indicator or EA CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool is utility tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users. It is a standalone application that helps you easily find the buffers of any MT4 indicator, allowing you to use them in your Universal Indicator EA. With the Buffer Finder Tool, you no longer have to search through the data window to find the buffers you need.
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Semper Augustus
Kun Jiao
Experts
Questo è un EA (Expert Advisor) creato con tutto il mio impegno. Raccolgerò in esso algoritmi eccellenti testati e utilizzati nel corso degli anni e continuerò ad aggiornarlo, ottimizzarlo e aggiungere nuovo contenuto. Algoritmo 1 : Identifica l'inizio di un mercato ciclico e entra nel mercato in quel momento, catturando i profitti delle fluttuazioni del mercato. Non apre ordini troppo frequentemente e ha un'elevata precisione. Selezione del grafico : XAUUSD Periodo del grafico : 1H Spiegazi
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilità
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Minutes and Seconds on Chart
Saranjit Dosanjh
5 (1)
Utilità
The Saz_Timer indicator belongs to the Saz_Forex suite of professional indicators designed by Traders, for Traders. This indicator will show minutes and seconds of real time on the chart window. The indicator uses the OnTimer() event so it can update even while no ticks received on the chart. The text is shown toward the bottom right of the chart, encircled red in the screenshot. Inputs: Text Colour, allows selection of the colour for the text.
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilità
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT4: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Experts
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
PropProtector
Alexander Berger
Utilità
PropProtector EA - your reliable risk management companion The PropProtector EA was developed to effectively monitor and protect the risk management of prop accounts such as FTMO, FundedNext, etc. in particular. With its precise functions, it ensures that your daily losses remain under control and your trading strategy remains stable in the long term. With the new version 1.1 the PropProtector EA now monitors all open charts and all open trades at once and therefore only needs to be installed
FREE
Trade Anchor Manager MT5
Warren Schaaf
5 (1)
Utilità
MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT5) Limited Offer – First 100 Downloads FREE! Be among the first 100 traders to download Trade Anchor Manager (MT4/MT5) completely free of charge. Hurry – once the limit is reached, the offer closes instantly! After trying it out, we’d love if you could leave a review and share your thoughts – your feedback helps us improve and lets other traders know what to expect. Need this Trade Anchor Manager for MT4?  http
FREE
