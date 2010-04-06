Trade Anchor Manager MT4

🔥 MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT4)





*Boost Your Trading Precision, Profitability, and Control with This All-in-One Trade Manager!*

🔹 *Platform*: MetaTrader 4 & 5

🔹 *Best For*: Scalping, Swing, Grid, Manual or EA-assisted trading

🔹 *Symbols*: Works with any Forex pair, indices, metals, crypto

🔹 *Timeframes*: Compatible with all timeframes

🔹 *No Requotes • Ultra-Lightweight • Reliable in Live Trading*





💡 What is MultiTP Trade Manager?

*MultiTP Trade Manager EA* is a powerful and intuitive tool for MetaTrader 4 designed to automate the management of *multiple take profit levels (TP1–TP4), dynamic **stop loss adjustment, and **breakeven handling, all with real-time **PnL tracking*.

It’s perfect for traders who want *precise trade exits, **partial take profits, **risk-managed scaling, and instant **visual feedback* — with no need to babysit trades.

✅ Features At a Glance

* 📌 *Multable Take Profit Levels* with customizable pip distances and open trade allocation to allow trades to run.

* 🔁 *Adjust SL on the Fly* (Move to breakeven or increase stop loss dynamically)

* 🧠 *Trade Monitoring Panel* with ON/OFF toggle

* 📉 *Daily PnL Display*: Track floating, closed, and session PnL live on chart

* 💥 *One-Click Close All Trades* by Magic Number

* 💼 *Risk Tracking*: Shows total risk and whether current SLs are in profit

* 🎯 *Auto SL assignment* even if your trades start without SL

* ✨ *Lightweight Visual Interface* — No chart clutter, works on any screen size

🚀 How to Use (Quick Start)

1. *Place Your Trades*

* This can be manual or automated — the EA will track any open trades based on symbol and Magic Number.

* If using manual SL drag to desired position and then switch monitoring on to set reference trade, all other trade will use this same SL.

* If using fixed SL, just click enable monitoring and all other trades will adopt this fixed SL.





2. *Enable Monitoring*

* Click the Monitoring: OFF label to activate. The first open trade becomes the *Reference Trade* (for TP/SL logic).

3. *TP Allocation Begins*

* As trades are opened, TP1–TP4 targets are assigned automatically.

* Each TP line includes a label with the filled count (e.g., 1 at TP2 (0 filled)).

4. *SL Adjustment or Breakeven*

* Toggle Adjust SL to shift SL by a user-defined pip buffer (e.g., -100 to increase the stoploss if required).

* Or toggle Breakeven to move SL to entry once all trades are in profit (plus buffer).

5. *Visual Trade Zones*

* Entry, SL, and TP lines are drawn in real time.

* Directional label shows if the set is a BUY or SELL group.

6. *Track PnL at a Glance*

* See:

✅ Closed PnL Today

✅ Floating PnL

✅ Closed Set PnL

✅ Total Risk (color-coded if SLs are in profit)

7. *Exit All Trades Instantly*

* Click Close All Trades — the EA will cleanly close trades, capture final PnL, and reset the session.

🎯 Who is This For?

* Manual traders using scaling or staged exits

* EA users who want extra control over trade exits

* Prop firm traders managing strict risk limits

* Breakout or grid traders needing clean PnL tracking

* Traders who want *clear visual feedback* for SL/TP

⚙ Inputs (Fully Adjustable)

| Input | Description |

| -------------------------- | --------------------------------------- |

| TP1_Pips – TP4_Pips | Distance in pips for each TP level |

| TradesAtTP1 – TP4 | Number of trades to close at each TP |

| LeaveRemainingTradesOpen | Allow last trade to run after TP4 |

| UseFixedStopLoss | Use fixed SL if trade has no SL |

| StopLossAdjustmentPips | SL buffer when Adjust SL is ON |

| BreakevenBufferPips | SL buffer when Breakeven is ON |

| MagicNumber | Filter trades by Magic Number (0 = all) |

| PnLLabelCorner | Choose where labels appear on screen |

| DailyPnL_PositiveColor | Color for positive PnL |

| DailyPnL_NegativeColor | Color for negative PnL |

🔒 Stability & Compatibility

✅ Error-handling included for all trade actions

✅ Works in real-time and Strategy Tester

✅ Panel auto-adjusts on screen resize

✅ Perfect for prop firm rules, news volatility, or scalping





Here is the *complete user guide* for your MT4 Trade Manager:

🧠 *What This Trade Manager Does*

The MultiTP_EA_Enhanced_ShortLines_Display_LabelPrice_PnL.mq4 script is a powerful trade management tool that:

* Automatically manages *multiple Take Profits* (TP1–TP4).

* Inherits *Stop Loss* (SL) from a reference trade or applies a fixed SL.

* Allows *breakeven, **SL adjustment, and **manual override*.

* Visually shows *TP/SL lines* and *labels* for live trades.

* Displays a *daily PnL summary* and *risk info*.

* Provides *toggle buttons* to control key features live on chart.

✅ *How to Use It – Step-by-Step*

Download the EA and make sure it's placed in the EXPERTS FOLDER and NOT in the indicator folder.

📌 *Step 1: Attach the EA to Your Chart and then Allow Live Trading in the settings and also MT4 Auto Trading is Activated *

* Load the EA onto a chart.

* If you're managing different symbols, place on a different chart.

* Set TP/SL pip distances, trade counts at each TP, colors, etc.

📌 *Step 2: Open Your Trades*

* Open buy/sell trades manually or with another EA.

* As soon as the first trade is opened this becomes the **reference trade, drag SL to a desired position if using manual SL, all other trades will adopt this SL, if using fixed SL all following trades will use the set SL click monitoring on to set reference and start session*.

* All other trades will inherit SL and TP levels from this trade.

🧭 *Understanding the Panel Buttons*

| Label | Description |

| --------------------------------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ |

| 🔁 Monitoring: ON/OFF | Starts/stops live trade tracking. Must be *ON* for TP/SL management. The first trade after activation becomes the reference. |

| ❌ Close All Trades | Closes all open trades with the same magic number/symbol. Also resets session state. |

| 🛡 Adjust SL: ON/OFF | Moves SL further away by a set amount (StopLossAdjustmentPips). Use to increase breathing room. |

| 📉 Breakeven: ON/OFF | Moves SL to breakeven (+ buffer) for all trades in profit.

| 💰 Daily Profit/Loss: Show/Hide | Toggles on-screen PnL and risk label (bottom-right or top-left). |

🔗 *How TP/SL Management Works*

🎯 Take Profits:

* You define *TP1\_Pips, TP2\_Pips, TP3\_Pips, TP4\_Pips*.

* Each TP level executes on *TradesAtTPx* trades.

* Remaining trades (after all TPs filled) are either left *open* or closed, based on LeaveRemainingTradesOpen.

🛑 Stop Loss:

* If your reference trade has an SL: that’s used.

* If not: a *fixed SL* is calculated using FixedStopLossPips.

* You can adjust this dynamically using the toggle Adjust SL.

⚖ Breakeven:

* When Breakeven: ON, SL is moved to entry price + buffer (BreakevenBufferPips).

* Disables SL adjustment automatically to avoid conflict.

📊 *On-Chart Visual Elements*

* *Lines*:

* Green: Entry

* Red: Stop Loss

* Magenta / Blue / Orange / Yellow: TP1–TP4

* *Labels*:

* Display TP target, filled count, SL value, and trade direction.

* *PnL Labels*:

* *Closed PnL Today*

* *Floating PnL*

* *Closed Set PnL*

* *Total Risk*

🔍 *Daily PnL Breakdown*

When enabled via Daily Profit/Loss: Show:

* Tracks *closed trade profit* for today.

* Displays *floating PnL* from current open trades.

* Displays *Closed Set PnL* = sum of profits from trades managed by this session.

* *Total Risk* = total \$ risk based on SL of all trades.

Color-coded:

* *Green* = Profit or Risk-Free

* *Gold/Red* = Loss or Risk Present

🧼 *Session Management*

When All Trades Close:

* The EA resets tracking state.

* TP/SL lines and labels are removed.

* Monitoring: OFF is triggered.

* Final floating PnL is added once to the closed PnL log.

You can *restart* monitoring any time by clicking *Monitoring: ON* after opening a new trade.

⚙ *Input Parameters Overview*

| Input | Description |

| -------------------------------------- | --------------------------------------------------- |

| TPx_Pips | Distance to each TP level |

| TradesAtTPx | How many trades close at each TP |

| LeaveRemainingTradesOpen | Keeps leftover trades open |

| FixedStopLossPips | SL used if reference trade doesn’t have one |

| StopLossAdjustmentPips | Pips added to widen SL when SL Adjustment is ON |

| BreakevenBufferPips | Distance past entry to move SL when breakeven is ON |

| InitialShowDailyPnL | Whether to display PnL stats by default |

| DailyPnL_PositiveColor/NegativeColor | Label color based on profit/loss |

🛠 *Best Practices*

* Always activate Monitoring: ON *after* placing trades.

* Ensure the first trade (reference) has an SL — or use UseFixedStopLoss.

* Use Adjust SL carefully if your strategy requires larger stops.

* Use Breakeven once trades are safely in profit.

* Avoid using both Adjust SL and Breakeven at the same time — one disables the other.

❓ *Example Use Case*

Can be used for single or multiple trades with variant TP levels user defined depending on individual strategies

1. Attach the EA.

2. Click Monitoring: ON.

3. The EA sets TP1–TP4 (e.g., 2 trades close at TP1, 1 at TP2, 1 at TP3, 1 left open).

4. Once all allicated trades are in profit, you click Breakeven: ON — SLs move to entry.

5. Daily PnL shows +\$42 with \$0 risk — All trades are now risk-free.



