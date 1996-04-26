Objects Styler

Objects Styler is a utility that provides a  context-sensitive panel for editing the properties of standard graphical objects directly on the chart. Its key feature is a powerful  template system that allows users to save, manage, and instantly apply complex sets of styles to objects.

Core Features

Interface and Interaction

  • Contextual Activation: The panel is invoked by clicking (or Shift + clicking) a graphical object. It supports all standard objects and most of their properties.

  • Draggable Interface: The panel can be freely moved to any area of the chart.

  • Pop-up Windows: Additional options, such as style selection, the color palette, and the timeframe list, open in compact pop-up windows, keeping the main interface uncluttered.

Template Management System

  • Save and Apply Styles: Save a complete set of an object's properties as a named template. Templates are applied with a single click.

  • Object-Type Specific: Templates are saved for a specific object type. For example, styles created for a trendline will only be available when editing other trendlines.

  • Favorites (Pinning): Frequently used templates can be pinned for quick access. They will always be visible, while others are hidden in an additional window.

  • Synchronization and Portability:

    • Changes to templates and the color palette can be automatically synchronized across all instances of the indicator on other charts.

    • Settings files are saved separately, allowing for easy transfer to other computers or different terminals.

Object Property Control

  • General Properties: Direct access to edit color, width, and line style. Also provides control over most standard parameters: fill, draw in background, rays, icons, text, etc.

  • Multi-Level Object Editing (for Fibonacci tools, channels, expansions, etc.):

    • Individual control over the value, text description, color, width, and line style for  each level.

    • Functionality to add and remove levels.

Color Palette

  • 54 slots for quick color access.

  • Visual Editor (HSV Picker) for precise color adjustment.

  • Ability to modify and save any color in the palette.

Indicator Settings

  • Interface Scaling: An input parameter to adapt the panel's size to your screen resolution.

  • Activation Method: Choose how to invoke the panel in the settings (a simple click or a Shift + click).

  • Color Schemes: Pre-installed light and dark themes, plus the option to set fully custom colors.

  • Synchronization Mode: Option to choose where to store settings files: locally for each chart or in the terminal's common folder for automatic synchronization.

In the future, additional properties and support for new objects may be added based on user requests.


