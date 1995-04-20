ColorWave Multi MA

The ColorWave Multi MA is a highly configurable Moving Average (MA) indicator, with some advanced features:

1. Purpose of the indicator

It draws a moving average line on the chart.





Instead of a single color, it splits the MA into three line segments:





Up (green) when the MA is rising,







Down (red) when the MA is falling,







Flat (gray, dotted) when the MA is flat within a threshold.





It supports many MA types, not just the standard SMA/EMA.





This is useful for traders because it visually shows trend direction and flat (sideways) markets more clearly than a normal MA.

2. User Inputs

You have a lot of customization:

Period (InpPeriod) → How many bars to use in calculation.





Shift (InpShift) → Moves the MA left/right on the chart.





Applied price (InpAppliedPrice) → Choose Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.





MA type (InpMAType) → One of 8 types:





SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, DEMA, TEMA, HMA, T3.





Flat threshold (InpFlatPoints) → Defines what “flat” means. Example: 0.5 points means if slope is smaller than 0.5 pipette, it’s flat.





Colors (InpColorUp, InpColorDown, InpColorFlat) → Different for up, down, flat.





Line width (InpLineWidth) and styles (InpLineStyle, InpFlatStyle).





T3 hot factor (InpT3Hot) → Parameter for the special T3 moving average.





3. How it calculates

The code does 3 main things inside OnCalculate():

Prepares price array



Gets the price (close/open/etc.) for each bar and stores in PriceArr.



Computes the moving average



Depending on InpMAType, it calls the right function:





ComputeSMA() = simple average.







ComputeEMA() = exponential.







ComputeSMMA() = smoothed.







ComputeLWMA() = weighted.







ComputeDEMA() = double EMA = 2×EMA1 – EMA2.







ComputeTEMA() = triple EMA = 3×EMA1 – 3×EMA2 + EMA3.







ComputeHMA() = Hull MA (fast-reacting, smooth).







ComputeT3() = Tim Tillson’s T3, very smooth.



Classifies slope (Up, Down, Flat)



It looks at current MA value (current_ma) and previous MA value (prev_ma).





Slope = current_ma - prev_ma.





If slope > threshold → UpBuffer gets the MA value.





If slope < -threshold → DownBuffer gets the MA value.





If |slope| ≤ threshold → FlatBuffer gets the MA value.





Since each buffer is drawn with different style/color, the line is automatically segmented.

4. Buffers and drawing

MT4 indicators use buffers to store values for drawing.





You have 3 buffers:





UpBuffer[] (green solid)







DnBuffer[] (red solid)







FlBuffer[] (gray dotted)





At each bar, only one buffer gets a value (others get EMPTY_VALUE).

This makes the line appear in 3 colors depending on slope.

5. Special details

No repainting:





It doesn’t recalc historical values incorrectly.







The only value that can change is the last bar, same as a normal MA.





Flat detection:





Controlled by InpFlatPoints.







On a 5-digit broker, 10 points = 1 pip.







If you set 0.5, it means half a pipette sensitivity → very sensitive flat detection.





Performance:





It optimizes recalculation: only recalculates the newest bars, not everything every tick.





Advanced MA formulas:





Includes non-standard averages (Hull, DEMA, TEMA, T3).







Makes it more powerful than built-in MT4 MAs.





6. What you will see on chart

A moving average line that changes color and style:





Green solid → trend up,







Red solid → trend down,







Gray dotted → flat sideways.





The transitions between colors show where slope changes.





✅ In short:

This is a multi-type adaptive moving average that visually marks trend direction and flat conditions with color-coded segments. It’s much clearer than a regular MA because it tells you not only where the average is but also whether the market is trending or ranging.



