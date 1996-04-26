ColorWave Multi MA

ColorWave Multi MA

The ColorWave Multi MA is a highly configurable Moving Average (MA) indicator, with some advanced features:

1. Purpose of the indicator

  • It draws a moving average line on the chart.

  • Instead of a single color, it splits the MA into three line segments:

    • Up (green) when the MA is rising,

    • Down (red) when the MA is falling,

    • Flat (gray, dotted) when the MA is flat within a threshold.

  • It supports many MA types, not just the standard SMA/EMA.

This is useful for traders because it visually shows trend direction and flat (sideways) markets more clearly than a normal MA.

2. User Inputs

You have a lot of customization:

  • Period (InpPeriod) → How many bars to use in calculation.

  • Shift (InpShift) → Moves the MA left/right on the chart.

  • Applied price (InpAppliedPrice) → Choose Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.

  • MA type (InpMAType) → One of 8 types:

    • SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, DEMA, TEMA, HMA, T3.

  • Flat threshold (InpFlatPoints) → Defines what “flat” means. Example: 0.5 points means if slope is smaller than 0.5 pipette, it’s flat.

  • Colors (InpColorUp, InpColorDown, InpColorFlat) → Different for up, down, flat.

  • Line width (InpLineWidth) and styles (InpLineStyle, InpFlatStyle).

  • T3 hot factor (InpT3Hot) → Parameter for the special T3 moving average.

3. How it calculates

The code does 3 main things inside OnCalculate():

  1. Prepares price array

    • Gets the price (close/open/etc.) for each bar and stores in PriceArr.

  2. Computes the moving average

    • Depending on InpMAType, it calls the right function:

      • ComputeSMA() = simple average.

      • ComputeEMA() = exponential.

      • ComputeSMMA() = smoothed.

      • ComputeLWMA() = weighted.

      • ComputeDEMA() = double EMA = 2×EMA1 – EMA2.

      • ComputeTEMA() = triple EMA = 3×EMA1 – 3×EMA2 + EMA3.

      • ComputeHMA() = Hull MA (fast-reacting, smooth).

      • ComputeT3() = Tim Tillson’s T3, very smooth.

  3. Classifies slope (Up, Down, Flat)

    • It looks at current MA value (current_ma) and previous MA value (prev_ma).

    • Slope = current_ma - prev_ma.

    • If slope > threshold → UpBuffer gets the MA value.

    • If slope < -threshold → DownBuffer gets the MA value.

    • If |slope| ≤ threshold → FlatBuffer gets the MA value.

Since each buffer is drawn with different style/color, the line is automatically segmented.

4. Buffers and drawing

  • MT4 indicators use buffers to store values for drawing.

  • You have 3 buffers:

    • UpBuffer[] (green solid)

    • DnBuffer[] (red solid)

    • FlBuffer[] (gray dotted)

At each bar, only one buffer gets a value (others get EMPTY_VALUE).
 This makes the line appear in 3 colors depending on slope.

5. Special details

  • No repainting:

    • It doesn’t recalc historical values incorrectly.

    • The only value that can change is the last bar, same as a normal MA.

  • Flat detection:

    • Controlled by InpFlatPoints.

    • On a 5-digit broker, 10 points = 1 pip.

    • If you set 0.5, it means half a pipette sensitivity → very sensitive flat detection.

  • Performance:

    • It optimizes recalculation: only recalculates the newest bars, not everything every tick.

  • Advanced MA formulas:

    • Includes non-standard averages (Hull, DEMA, TEMA, T3).

    • Makes it more powerful than built-in MT4 MAs.

6. What you will see on chart

  • A moving average line that changes color and style:

    • Green solid → trend up,

    • Red solid → trend down,

    • Gray dotted → flat sideways.

  • The transitions between colors show where slope changes.

In short:
 This is a multi-type adaptive moving average that visually marks trend direction and flat conditions with color-coded segments. It’s much clearer than a regular MA because it tells you not only where the average is but also whether the market is trending or ranging.


