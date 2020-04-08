Classic Support Resistance

Classic Support & Resistance 

Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually?
Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization.

Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis.

✨ Key Features:

  • Auto Support & Resistance Zones
    Automatically identifies and plots major support and resistance zones, no more manual drawing needed.

  • Customizable Display
    Personalize your chart with custom colors for Support & Resistance zones (e.g., LavenderBlush for Resistance, Sky Blue for Support).

  • Multi-Timeframe Support
    Recommended for Higher Timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to filter out market noise and increase accuracy.

  • Breakout & Retest Friendly
    Perfect for traders who trade breakout and retest entries, making it easier to spot potential entry zones with high precision.

  • Flexible Settings

    • Max Bar to Scan (up to 1000 bars)

    • Show/Hide Middle Line

    • Adjustable Font Size & Text Color

    • Multiple Line Styles (dot, solid, etc.)

  • RBS & SBR Detection
    Automatically marks levels where Resistance turns into Support (RBS) and Support turns into Resistance (SBR).

🎯 Advantages:

✔ Focus more on execution instead of manual charting.
✔ Quickly identify important price levels with clarity.
✔ Suitable for Scalping, Swing Trading, and Intraday.
✔ Beginner-friendly and easy to use.

📌 Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily

  • Pairs: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto in MT4

  • Strategies: Breakout, Retest Entry, Supply & Demand-based Trading

💡 With this indicator, you’ll trade more systematically, reduce emotional decisions, and increase the probability of entering at the best levels.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147688


Prodotti consigliati
Symbol Name Drawer
Ruslan Jakishev
Indicatori
Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4 (4)
Indicatori
INDICATORE MT4 GRATUITO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ASSISTENTE MT4 GRATUITO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Lascia una valutazione a 5 stelle se ti piace questo strumento gratuito! Grazie mille :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBILANCIAMENTO, BASE NASCOSTA Presentazione dell'indicatore "Supply Demand MT4", il tuo strumento definitivo per navigare nel mondo dinamico dei merca
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
Indicatori
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicatori
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced tool in technical analysis that relies on Fibonacci ratios to identify potential price reversal zones. This pattern is used by traders to spot precise turning points in the market. The structure consists of five key points: X, A, B, C, and D, and can appear in both bullish and bearish trends. In bullish formations, it resembles the letter "M", while in bearish setups, the pattern forms a
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
Italo Levels Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (9)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicatori
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicatori
I pattern armonici sono ideali per prevedere i punti di inversione del mercato. Offrono un'elevata percentuale di successo e numerose opportunità di trading in un singolo giorno. Il nostro indicatore identifica i pattern armonici più popolari basandosi sui principi della letteratura sul trading armonico. NOTE IMPORTANTI: L'indicatore non ridisegna, non è in ritardo (rileva un pattern nel punto D) e non ridisegna (il pattern è valido o annullato). COME UTILIZZARE: Trascina e rilascia l'indicatore
FREE
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator provides an automated and visual display of the Dragon reversal pattern. This pattern typically forms shapes resembling the letters “M” or “W” and is used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Built upon the XABCD wave framework, this MT4 indicator leverages Fibonacci ratios to recognize Dragon pattern formations. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Dragon Harmonic Pattern Ind
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicatori
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicatori
Panoramica dell’indicatore Aroon Classic L’indicatore Aroon Classic è uno strumento tecnico che identifica quantitativamente l’insorgere e la persistenza dei trend su un grafico. Utilizza due linee — “Aroon Up” e “Aroon Down” — per mostrare la forza del trend e i punti di inversione nell’intervallo da 0 a 100. Un valore elevato di Aroon Up indica un forte trend rialzista, mentre un valore elevato di Aroon Down indica un forte trend ribassista. Caratteristiche principali Distinzione visiva tra in
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Indicatori
PPR e Engulfing è un indicatore tecnico unico progettato per identificare i pattern "PPR" e "Engulfing" sui grafici delle valute nella piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Questi pattern possono indicare potenziali inversioni o continuazioni di tendenza, fornendo ai trader segnali preziosi per entrare e uscire dal mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento automatico dei pattern : L'indicatore identifica e segna automaticamente i pattern PPR e Engulfing con frecce sul grafico. Segnal
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator FREE
FXsolutions
3.92 (13)
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26371 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. The provided video
FREE
Double Top And Double Bottom Pattern MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Double Top & Double Bottom Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Double Top & Double Bottom (DTDB) Indicator is a chart pattern recognition tool that automatically detects classic reversal patterns on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This indicator highlights  double tops in blue  and  double bottoms in red , allowing traders to easily identify critical turning points in the market. Built on the Zig Zag indicator with a default period of 3, the DTDB Indicator efficiently marks these formations, making it a valu
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
Benvenuti nel nostro   modello di ondata di prezzo   MT4 --(modello ABCD)--     Il modello ABCD è un modello di trading potente e ampiamente utilizzato nel mondo dell'analisi tecnica. È un modello di prezzo armonico che i trader utilizzano per identificare potenziali opportunità di acquisto e vendita sul mercato. Con il modello ABCD, i trader possono anticipare potenziali movimenti di prezzo e prendere decisioni informate su quando entrare e uscire dalle negoziazioni. Versione EA:   Price Wave
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicatori
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicatori
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicatori
QualifiedEngulfing è la versione gratuita dell'indicatore ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing è la versione a pagamento dell'indicatore Advance Engulf. Scaricalo qui. Qual è la differenza tra la versione gratuita e la versione a pagamento di ProEngulfing ? La versione gratuita ha un limite di un segnale al giorno. Presentazione di QualifiedEngulfing - Il tuo indicatore professionale per i modelli Engulf su MT4 Sblocca la potenza della precisione con QualifiedEngulfing, un indicatore all'avanguardia pro
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4 (1)
Indicatori
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicatori
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Basic Candlestick Patterns
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
Il nostro indicatore Basic Candlestick Patterns rende l'identificazione dei principali pattern di candele più facile che mai. Scoprite pattern come l'Hammer, l'Evening Star, i Tre Soldati Bianchi e molti altri con un semplice sguardo al vostro grafico. Grazie a un'interfaccia intuitiva e a chiari spunti visivi, il nostro indicatore vi aiuta a identificare le opportunità di trading in modo rapido e preciso / versione MT5 Dashboard Scanner per questo indicatore: ( Basic Candlestick Patterns Dash
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Screener Breakout Congestion
CARLO FINANCIAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY LLC
5 (1)
Indicatori
Screener Breakout Congestion: Vi è mai capitato di perdere un'opportunità di trading perché non stavate osservando il grafico di quel mercato in quello specifico time frame? Ecco questo screener vi aiuterà a identificare i breakout delle congestioni nei mercati che volete seguire nei diversi time frame richiesti. Una volta identificati i mercati (forex, indici, CFDs) e i diversi time frame (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, Daily), lo screener è rappresentato da diversi bottoni che cambiano colore quand
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicatori
Smart FVG (MT4) — Fair Value Gap Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a   visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Automatic FVG detection and clear chart an
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicatori
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
Polynomial Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Polynomial Trend - A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Polynomial Trend finds longer-term trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points b allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend). This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the user about a change in trend. It is easy to us
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicatori
VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
Indicatori
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Trend Viewer Pro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (4)
Indicatori
SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation , so you can focus on the best markets
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Upper and Lower Reversal - Sistema per la previsione anticipata dei momenti di inversione. Ti consente di trovare punti di svolta dei prezzi ai confini dei canali di movimento dei prezzi superiore e inferiore. L'indicatore non si ricolorerà né cambierà mai la posizione delle frecce del segnale. Le frecce rosse sono un segnale di acquisto, le frecce blu sono un segnale di vendita. Si adatta a qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading L'indicatore non si ridisegna, funziona solo quan
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Altri dall’autore
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Sma
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Sma
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC)   is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframe
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Time
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes.
FREE
HTF Candle Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
Custom Candle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Time
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance , occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Val
Order Block Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support
ICT Time Cycle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professio
ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bul
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Classic Support & Resistance – TradingLabs ID Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator . This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance , occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Val
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the   ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept ,   Order Blocks (OB)   +   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The   Order Block + FVG Indicator   automatically detects and displays both   Order Block zones   and   Fair Value Gaps   directly on your MT4 charts. With
ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The   ICT Silver Bullet   indicator automatically marks the   ICT Silver Bullet time windows   on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a   Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator   – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automati
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione