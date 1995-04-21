Classic Support Resistance
- 指标
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Robby Suhendrawan
- 版本: 3.6
- 更新: 8 六月 2026
- 激活: 9
Classic Support & Resistance
Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually?
Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization.
Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis.Key Features:
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Auto Support & Resistance Zones
Automatically identifies and plots major support and resistance zones, no more manual drawing needed.
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Customizable Display
Personalize your chart with custom colors for Support & Resistance zones (e.g., LavenderBlush for Resistance, Sky Blue for Support).
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Multi-Timeframe Support
Recommended for Higher Timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to filter out market noise and increase accuracy.
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Breakout & Retest Friendly
Perfect for traders who trade breakout and retest entries, making it easier to spot potential entry zones with high precision.
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Flexible Settings
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Max Bar to Scan (up to 1000 bars)
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Show/Hide Middle Line
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Adjustable Font Size & Text Color
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Multiple Line Styles (dot, solid, etc.)
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RBS & SBR Detection
Automatically marks levels where Resistance turns into Support (RBS) and Support turns into Resistance (SBR).
- Focus more on execution instead of manual charting.
- Quickly identify important price levels with clarity.
- Suitable for Scalping, Swing Trading, and Intraday.
- Beginner-friendly and easy to use.
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Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily
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Pairs: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto in MT4
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Strategies: Breakout, Retest Entry, Supply & Demand-based Trading
With this indicator, you’ll trade more systematically, reduce emotional decisions, and increase the probability of entering at the best levels.
ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.
--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147688
SUPPORT & REVIEWS
Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.
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