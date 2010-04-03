Order Block Plus FVG MT5
📌 Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator
Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool
In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points.
The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, you can view higher timeframe Order Blocks (e.g., H4/Daily) while analyzing on lower timeframes such as M15 or M5 — giving you a complete and precise market outlook.
✨ Key Features:
-
Automatic Detection of Order Blocks + FVG
Instantly highlights Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks as well as Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) in real-time.
-
Multi-Timeframe Support
Display Order Blocks from higher timeframes on your current chart (e.g., Daily OB shown on M15).
Perfect for top-down analysis.
-
Clear Bullish & Bearish Zones
-
Bullish OB = Light Blue zone
-
Bearish OB = Light Red/Pink zone
Visually distinct for easier recognition.
-
-
Broken Zone Display
Option to show invalidated or broken Order Blocks.
-
Midline & Auto Labels
Includes optional midline and automatic “Order Block” label for clear visualization.
-
Zone Size Filter
Set the minimum FVG size (e.g., 5.0) to focus only on the most relevant zones.
-
Flexible Customization
-
Adjustable colors, transparency, and text settings
-
Custom font, size, and color for zone labels
-
Multiple midline styles (dot, solid, etc.)
-
-
Optimized Performance
Max Bar to Scan setting (up to 1000 bars) keeps the indicator lightweight on all pairs.
🎯 Advantages:
✔ Combines Order Block + FVG detection in a single tool.
✔ Multi-timeframe functionality for more accurate analysis.
✔ Quickly identifies high-probability supply & demand zones.
✔ Fully customizable visualization to match your trading style.
✔ Ideal for all ICT and Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies.
📌 Recommended Usage:
-
Timeframes: M1 – Daily
-
Instruments: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto on MT4
-
Strategies: ICT Concept, Supply & Demand, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Breaker Block, Order Block Trading
💡 With this Order Block + FVG Indicator, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of market structure, spot imbalances and institutional zones with precision, and improve your trade entries.
