Custom Candle Mt5

Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization

Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart.

This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart.

Multi-Timeframe Display – Overlay any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) onto your active chart (M1, M5, M15, etc.).

Instant Trend Clarity – Easily spot whether the higher timeframe trend is bullish or bearish.

Customizable Design – Choose candle colors, filled or outline mode, and wick display.

Lightweight & Clean – Minimal chart clutter for maximum clarity.

Flexible Settings – Adjust the number of candles shown, line thickness, and display style to match your trading preferences.

Period to Custom – Select the higher timeframe to display.

Number of Candles – Define how many HTF candles to show.

Bullish/Bearish Colors – Customize candle colors.

Fill Candle – Choose between filled bodies or outlines only.

Line Width – Adjust line thickness for outline mode.

Show Wick – Enable or disable wick (shadow) display.

Key FeaturesInput Parameters





--- MT4 Version is here ---



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146594



