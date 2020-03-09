Change In State Delivery MT4

📌 CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator

TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool

The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities.

This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or Order Flow–based strategies.

Key Features:

  • Automatic CISD Level Detection
    Instantly plots CISD levels on the chart with clear visualization.

  • Bullish & Bearish Levels

    • Bullish CISD = Gold line

    • Possible CISD = Lime Green line

    • Bearish CISD = Default color scheme
      Makes it easy to distinguish between valid and potential levels.

  • Invalidation Zone
    Displays invalidation lines above/below CISD zones, helping traders manage risk and avoid false entries.

  • Take Profit & Middle Line (NEW Update 🚀)

    • TP1 Line → Based on Risk Reward Ratio (R:R)

    • TP2 Line → Based on fixed Point value

    • Middle Line → Helps visualize mid-level targets
      ➝ All lines (TP1, TP2, and Middle) can be enabled/disabled (true/false) based on user preference.

  • Historical Levels
    Option to show past CISD levels for deeper analysis.

  • Flexible Customization
    Adjustable line length & style (solid, dotted, etc.)
    Customizable colors for Bullish, Bearish, Possible CISD, TP, and Middle line
    Adjustable text size, font, and color
    Set Max Bars to Scan (500–7000) for performance optimization

  • Multi-Timeframe Range Settings
    Define max range filter for different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4).

🎯 Trading Tips with CISD:
To maximize accuracy, follow this step-by-step approach:

  1. Wait for a break of the body line from Possible CISD.

  2. Confirm that the High/Low has swept liquidity (Liquidity Grab / Turtle Soup).

  3. Ensure the presence of a NEW FVG or iFVG.

  4. Take entry at the NEW FVG/iFVG zone or directly at the CISD line.

📌 Advantages:
✔ Automatically detects and marks CISD levels with precision.
✔ Provides clear invalidation zones for disciplined risk management.
Now includes TP1, TP2, and Middle Line with on/off options.
✔ Flexible customization to match your trading style.
✔ Supports multiple timeframes, from scalping to swing trading.
✔ Perfect for ICT-based and Smart Money traders.

💡 With the CISD Indicator, you can trade with more confidence, focus on structure-based entries, and reduce emotional decision-making. Combine it with strong risk management for consistent results.


--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147712

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718


Prodotti consigliati
PRO Macd Predictor MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative from traditional MACD indicator. It shows the precise price, at which MACD will show line crossing and trend shifting. Also, this level is known one period ahead of time.You can constantly reassess your current position by looking at this studying a variety of timeframes. When you are in a trade, you have a feel for how much time you have for the trade to go your way by looking at the distance between the MACD Predictor line and the
Ai UC EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Nadaraya Watson Envelope pine
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicatori
questo codice è stato originariamente pubblicato da LuxAlgo in un altro linguaggio di programmazione.  Ha un'accettabile capacità di previsione del trend che può essere utilizzata per molti scopi di trading. ecco una descrizione del generatore di codice: Questo indicatore si basa sugli smoothers Nadaraya-Watson pubblicati in precedenza. Abbiamo creato un indicatore di inviluppo basato sul Kernel Smoothing con avvisi integrati dagli incroci tra le estremità del prezzo e dell'inviluppo. A diffe
Braid Filter Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized technical tool designed for traders to analyze market trends and refine trade signals. Built on the interaction of multiple moving averages with a dynamic filtering algorithm, it provides a precise view of changes in price direction. Using colored histogram bars in combination with a central blue filter line, the indicator highlights optimal trading zones for both buying and selling opportunities
FREE
Trend Symbol One Click Currency Correlations
Senmune Toyokawa
Indicatori
Currency Strength Meter 1:Correctly identifying trends in foreign exchange investments is critical. 2:TrendSymbolOneClick quickly detects and displays trends that have just begun and those that have already been in place for an extended period of time. 3:There is also a USD JPY EUR GBP AUD NZD strength function. 4:Volatility allows you to know exactly when there is a major market move. 5:You can save time in your market analysis by using Trend Symbol One Click. 6:Analysis available from 1 minut
CISD fvg and ifvg ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
CISD FVG and IFVG ICT Indicator MT4 The CISD – CSD + FVG – IFVG indicator is an advanced ICT-based tool designed to identify CISD levels using Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) . Built for MetaTrader 4 , this liquidity indicator dynamically maps CISD zones with directional arrow signals. These Change in Delivery Price (CISD) levels help traders understand market shifts and trend developments in real time. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | 
FREE
Price Action Signal Indicator
Robert Levente Kertesz
Indicatori
Price Action Indicator gives you reverse or even continous trend signals depending on your timeframe and Strategy used. !!!This is not a holy grail indicator and it will not give 100% winning rate!!! As you can see, it is not giving a lot of signals because of the price movements in side way (flat) trend. You can use it on every major currency pairs and even on indices. Please be aware of using this indicator with other  strategies and indicators. Use MM and Risk Management properly. Sometimes
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Donchain Channel Alert
Sercan Buyukpolat
Indicatori
It is the main indicator of Turtle Trading Strategy. It provides an excellent advantage for following the trend. It gives a signal to enter the transaction in channel breaks.  A sell position is opened when the 20-period lower channel breaks, and a buy position is opened when the upper channel breaks. 2 ATR should be used as the stoploss level. The R-R ratio should be at least 1/2. You can reach the maximum profit opportunity by following the 10-period middle level. Recommended INPUT: 20 Period
FREE
Channels Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Indicatori
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
AW Prime Oscillator
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Indicatori
Una combinazione di due oscillatori. Il primo mostra i punti di ingresso, il secondo mostra l'andamento attuale. L'indicatore può visualizzare i segnali dell'oscillatore tramite frecce in due modalità, tutti i segnali dell'oscillatore veloce o segnali solo nella direzione della tendenza attuale. Ha un pannello multi-intervallo temporale e tre tipi di notifiche di segnali. Benefici: Adatto per il trading giornaliero e scalping Filtraggio delle tendenze Configurazione semplice e sensibile Pannell
Magic Regression
Wartono
Indicatori
Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic . It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the sta
Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool built on harmonic pattern principles, emphasizing deep reversal zones and overextended price behavior. Unlike the traditional Shark pattern, this version adapts to structural changes in wavelength and direction to identify more accurate reversal zones. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Indica
FREE
Cps
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicatori
Индикатор  превосходно показывает экстремумы цены. Для торговли по данному индикатору рекомендую торговать по сигналам старших таймфреймов.  Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения в истории.  The indicator perfectly shows price extremes. To trade on this indicator, I recommend trading on the signals of the higher timeframes. The indicator does not redraw and does not change the values in the history.
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Indicatori
Forex Radar Pro: Il Tuo Arsenale Professionale per Dominare il Forex!  Stanco di perdere opportunità redditizie a causa del sovraccarico di dati di mercato?   Forex Radar Pro   è il tuo assistente intelligente che trasforma il caos del mercato in segnali di trading precisi! Questo indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 4 combina una tabella interattiva, analisi automatica delle divergenze, avvisi ed esportazione dati per operare con sicurezza ed efficienza massima. Dimentica l'analisi manuale - co
Trend Signal Multi Timeframe mt4
Massimiliano Pirola
Indicatori
Do you want to always know in a quick glance where price is going? Are you tired of looking back and forth between different timeframes to understand that? This indicator might just be what you were looking for. Trend Signal Multitimeframe shows you if the current price is higher or lower than N. candles ago, on the various timeframes. It also displays how many pips higher or lower current price is compared to N. candles ago. Number N. is customizable The data is shown in a window that you can m
True SnD
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicatori
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
Finec5
Anna Zemtseva
Indicatori
The FineK5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify trends and entry points into the market. It combines several elements, including moving averages and support/resistance levels, to help them assess market movements more accurately. Key Features: Trend Lines: The indicator displays major trends using colored lines, helping traders visually determine the market direction. Support and Resistance Levels: The indicators highlighted on the chart help identify key levels w
MACD Display
Shao Chen
Indicatori
MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time. Indicator advantage: 1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting. 2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing. 3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framewor
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal  The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D,
Record Session High Trader
Stephen Reynolds
2 (2)
Indicatori
Record Session High Trader uses the concepts of within candlesticks trading to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause simply by looking at the candles. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes. We don't rely on the typical Oscillation Indicators for recognizing overbought or oversold but more we rely on lo
FREE
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
DYJ SuperMATrend
Daying Cao
Indicatori
Il supermercato DYJ è un sistema di trading di fusioni e acquisizioni altamente accurato. L'indicatore contrassegna il colore del segmento lungo (verde) e il colore del segmento lungo (rosso) sulla media. Gli orari di ingresso e i prezzi sono gli orari e i prezzi delle candele all'incrocio tra la linea verde e la linea rossa. L'ingresso successivo è il punto di uscita dell'ordine precedente. Input inpPeriod = 50 inpAtrPeriod  = 5 InpLineWidth = 3 clr_buy = clrSpringGreen clr_sell = clrRed In
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicatori
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Open BO Combiner
Gesang Pangestu
Indicatori
this indicator functions to read buffers from other custom indicators, and combine 2 signals from each indicator Instructions  1. you have to know the buffer up or down of the indicator you want to use 2. if the indicator is in the same folder, you just need to enter the name of the indicator in the indicator name column     if the custom indicator is in a separate folder, you can type it in the format folder1/folder2/name indicator
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicatori
HighLow Swing — Indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing Descrizione: HighLow Swing è un potente indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare facilmente i principali punti di svolta del mercato e le direzioni di tendenza su qualsiasi timeframe del grafico. Evidenzia massimi e minimi significativi, disegna cerchi di tendenza basati sulla struttura dello swing e aiuta a rimanere al passo con il momentum del mercato con chiari segnali visivi. Caratte
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized MFI è un indicatore auto-adattivo che si regola automaticamente in base al tuo mercato e timeframe, utilizzando simulazioni di trading reale su dati storici. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali che si basano su soglie fisse come 80/20, questo strumento si adatta al comportamento reale di prezzo e volume per individuare zone di acquisto e vendita più efficaci. Come funziona Analizza le candele storiche su un intervallo personalizzabile ed esegue simulazioni di entrata e usci
Altri dall’autore
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Sma
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC)   is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframe
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Time
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes.
FREE
HTF Candle Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
Custom Candle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Time
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator . This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and p
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance , occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Val
Order Block Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support
ICT Time Cycle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professio
ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bul
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Classic Support & Resistance – TradingLabs ID Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator . This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance , occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Val
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the   ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept ,   Order Blocks (OB)   +   Fair Value Gaps (FVG)   are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The   Order Block + FVG Indicator   automatically detects and displays both   Order Block zones   and   Fair Value Gaps   directly on your MT4 charts. With
ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The   ICT Silver Bullet   indicator automatically marks the   ICT Silver Bullet time windows   on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a   Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator   – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automati
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione