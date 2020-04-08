Classic Support Resistance
- Indicateurs
- Robby Suhendrawan
- Version: 3.3
- Activations: 5
Classic Support & Resistance
Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually?
Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization.
Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis.
✨ Key Features:
-
Auto Support & Resistance Zones
Automatically identifies and plots major support and resistance zones, no more manual drawing needed.
-
Customizable Display
Personalize your chart with custom colors for Support & Resistance zones (e.g., LavenderBlush for Resistance, Sky Blue for Support).
-
Multi-Timeframe Support
Recommended for Higher Timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to filter out market noise and increase accuracy.
-
Breakout & Retest Friendly
Perfect for traders who trade breakout and retest entries, making it easier to spot potential entry zones with high precision.
-
Flexible Settings
-
Max Bar to Scan (up to 1000 bars)
-
Show/Hide Middle Line
-
Adjustable Font Size & Text Color
-
Multiple Line Styles (dot, solid, etc.)
-
-
RBS & SBR Detection
Automatically marks levels where Resistance turns into Support (RBS) and Support turns into Resistance (SBR).
🎯 Advantages:
✔ Focus more on execution instead of manual charting.
✔ Quickly identify important price levels with clarity.
✔ Suitable for Scalping, Swing Trading, and Intraday.
✔ Beginner-friendly and easy to use.
📌 Recommended Usage:
-
Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily
-
Pairs: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto in MT4
-
Strategies: Breakout, Retest Entry, Supply & Demand-based Trading
💡 With this indicator, you’ll trade more systematically, reduce emotional decisions, and increase the probability of entering at the best levels.
--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147688