Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization.

Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis.

✨ Key Features:

Auto Support & Resistance Zones

Automatically identifies and plots major support and resistance zones, no more manual drawing needed.

Customizable Display

Personalize your chart with custom colors for Support & Resistance zones (e.g., LavenderBlush for Resistance, Sky Blue for Support).

Multi-Timeframe Support

Recommended for Higher Timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to filter out market noise and increase accuracy.

Breakout & Retest Friendly

Perfect for traders who trade breakout and retest entries, making it easier to spot potential entry zones with high precision.

Flexible Settings Max Bar to Scan (up to 1000 bars) Show/Hide Middle Line Adjustable Font Size & Text Color Multiple Line Styles (dot, solid, etc.)

RBS & SBR Detection

Automatically marks levels where Resistance turns into Support (RBS) and Support turns into Resistance (SBR).

🎯 Advantages:

✔ Focus more on execution instead of manual charting.

✔ Quickly identify important price levels with clarity.

✔ Suitable for Scalping, Swing Trading, and Intraday.

✔ Beginner-friendly and easy to use.

📌 Recommended Usage:

Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily

Pairs: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto in MT4

Strategies: Breakout, Retest Entry, Supply & Demand-based Trading

💡 With this indicator, you’ll trade more systematically, reduce emotional decisions, and increase the probability of entering at the best levels.





MT5 Version is here



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147688



