Gold MM Brain EA
- Experts
- Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold MM Brain EA – Spike, Momentum & Scaling Expert Advisor
Disclaimer: Trading Gold and Forex carries significant risk. Past performance and theoretical estimates do not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.
Overview
Gold MM Brain EA is a professional Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. It is designed to detect strong price movements and ride established trends using a scaling-in system to maximize trading opportunities.
Key Features
-
Momentum-Only Trades – Opens positions only in the direction of confirmed momentum.
-
Spike Detection – Captures rapid price spikes for potential quick entries.
-
Scaling-In System – Adds positions automatically when trends continue, optimizing exposure.
-
Profit Protection – Includes Trailing Stop and Break-Even mechanisms to secure gains.
-
Partial Close – Automatically closes a portion of positions at predefined profit targets.
-
Dual-Feed Arbitrage Check – Monitors two reference prices to help reduce slippage.
-
News Straddle Protection – Adjusts activity around major news events to manage risk.
How to Use
-
Attach the EA to a chart for XAUUSD or any major currency pair.
-
Use M1 or M5 timeframes for best responsiveness.
-
Adjust settings according to your account balance and risk tolerance.
-
Enable AutoTrading and allow the EA to monitor market momentum and price spikes.
Performance Notes
-
The EA is built to exploit strong market moves, but results will vary based on market conditions, broker execution, leverage, and your risk management.
-
Monthly returns are not guaranteed—performance depends entirely on your strategy and settings.Professional Tips
-
Test the EA on a demo account before using it live.
-
Use a VPS to minimize latency and improve execution speed.
-
Avoid risking more than 1–2% of your account balance per trade.