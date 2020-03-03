ICT Auto Trader v2 – Smart Wick-Based Trading Robot

Disclaimer: Trading Forex or Gold carries risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live.

Overview

ICT Auto Trader v2 is an improved version of the popular ICT Auto Trader Expert Advisor. It is designed to leverage candle movements and wicks for precise, price-action-based entries without relying on complex indicators.

Key Features

Professional Wick-Based Entries – Opens trades from candle wick areas to help reduce false signals and improve entry accuracy.

Configurable Profit Targets – Supports dynamic profit targets (e.g., 2% of account balance) to suit different risk profiles.

Instant Profit Protection – Automatically adjusts the stop loss after reaching the target to secure profits against potential reversals.

Session Filtering – Trades only during active market hours such as London and New York sessions.

Smart Lot Size Management – Adapts position sizing dynamically based on account balance and risk settings.

Pure Price Action – Operates without complex indicators for clean and efficient trade decisions.

Usage Recommendations

Backtest and forward-test thoroughly before using on a live account.

Adjust lot sizing and profit targets according to your risk management rules.

Use a VPS for stable and low-latency performance.



