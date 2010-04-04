GFX Treasure AI

GFX Treasure AI – Automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading

Disclaimer: Trading Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and other financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.

Overview

GFX Treasure AI is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin trading on MetaTrader platforms. It uses advanced algorithms and adaptive strategies to analyze short-term price movements while managing risk effectively.

Key Features

  • Optimized specifically for BTC/USD trading.

  • Supports M5 and M15 timeframes for precise trade entries and exits.

  • Advanced money management with dynamic lot sizing.

  • Configurable take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop settings.

  • Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

  • Regular updates and dedicated support via MQL5 product comments.

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD or equivalent for proper margin and risk management.

  • Usage: Backtest and forward-test to refine settings for your broker and market conditions.

Why Choose GFX Treasure AI?

  • Automated trading helps reduce emotional decision-making and operates 24/7.

  • Designed to adapt to Bitcoin’s volatility on short timeframes.

  • Easy to install and customize for your preferred trading style.


