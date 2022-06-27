Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms.

It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner.



The live trading accounts confirm this.



The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic.

Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.

The News Filter module is a vital part of Tree Of Life, designed to protect trades from undesirable volatility around news events during live trading.

Please note: The News Filter operates with live news data and therefore does not function during backtests in the Strategy Tester, as historical news event data is not available by default.

This allows the EA to focus on robust strategy performance in real trading environment.

Benefits

FIFO compatible

Built-in money management module

Stop Loss by points, ATR and opposite signal

Trailing Stop

Flexible News filter

High spread protection

Trading time filter

Easy-to-use interface

Good support

Effective equity protection to protect your capital





Recommendations

Recommended pairs: EURUSD and USDCAD

Alternative pairs: EURGBP, GBPCHF, USDCHF

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: $50 per pair





Let us know if you want to know which brokers or VPS service we have good experience with.

Tree Of Life has sustained extensive testing and has flexible settings that allow for individual customization.

You may use a soft or aggressive martingale strategy if that is your preference, the EA is prepared for high risk/high reward trading.

Personally, we use different settings to spread the risk, and are happy to show you these after you install the EA.

For the News Filter to work, please add the following URL (delete the space...): https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

We design trading robots for stable live trading. We do not produce curve fitted backtests that generates unreal results.

Read more about curve fitting here.



