Gold MM Brain EA – Spike, Momentum & Scaling Expert Advisor

Disclaimer: Trading Gold and Forex carries significant risk. Past performance and theoretical estimates do not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.

Overview

Gold MM Brain EA is a professional Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. It is designed to detect strong price movements and ride established trends using a scaling-in system to maximize trading opportunities.

Key Features

Momentum-Only Trades – Opens positions only in the direction of confirmed momentum.

Spike Detection – Captures rapid price spikes for potential quick entries.

Scaling-In System – Adds positions automatically when trends continue, optimizing exposure.

Profit Protection – Includes Trailing Stop and Break-Even mechanisms to secure gains.

Partial Close – Automatically closes a portion of positions at predefined profit targets.

Dual-Feed Arbitrage Check – Monitors two reference prices to help reduce slippage.

News Straddle Protection – Adjusts activity around major news events to manage risk.

How to Use

Attach the EA to a chart for XAUUSD or any major currency pair. Use M1 or M5 timeframes for best responsiveness. Adjust settings according to your account balance and risk tolerance. Enable AutoTrading and allow the EA to monitor market momentum and price spikes.

Performance Notes

The EA is built to exploit strong market moves, but results will vary based on market conditions, broker execution, leverage, and your risk management.

Monthly returns are not guaranteed—performance depends entirely on your strategy and settings.Professional Tips

Test the EA on a demo account before using it live.

Use a VPS to minimize latency and improve execution speed.

Avoid risking more than 1–2% of your account balance per trade.



