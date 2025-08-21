Titan Gold AI

Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live.

Key Features

  • Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York.

  • Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts.

  • Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protection.

  • Intelligent position averaging with trend filtering.

  • Flexible settings for both beginners and professional traders.

Usage Notes

  • Can be started with small capital and scaled up with disciplined risk management.

  • Results depend on market conditions and trader discipline—profits are not guaranteed.

  • Backtesting and forward testing are recommended to optimize parameters for your strategy.

Safety Features

  • Spread filtering to avoid volatile conditions.

  • Maximum open positions limit to reduce exposure.

  • Advanced protection against market reversals.


