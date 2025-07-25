



DO NOT TRY THIS, IT IS NOT WORKING. SOON I WILL PUBLISH NEW VERSION ONCE IT IS UPDATED





RahimSwingEA - A Powerful and Intelligent Trading Solution for MetaTrader 4

Unlock the potential of your trading with RahimSwingEA, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed to bring advanced swing trading strategies directly to your MetaTrader 4 platform. Built with precision and optimized for high performance, RahimSwingEA provides a seamless, automated trading experience for both novice and seasoned traders.

Key Features:

Advanced Swing Trading Logic : RahimSwingEA identifies key swing highs and lows within your chosen time frame, helping to identify profitable trading opportunities in the market with pinpoint accuracy.

Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels : The EA automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels based on user preferences, ensuring each trade is fully optimized to maximize profit and minimize risk.

Smart Margin & Risk Management : RahimSwingEA checks your free margin before executing trades, ensuring your account never runs the risk of over-leveraging. It also includes customizable margin protection to avoid trades when free margin is insufficient.

Customizable Trade Settings : Tailor the EA’s settings to your individual needs with adjustable parameters such as stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, slippage, and lot size. You have full control over how RahimSwingEA trades on your behalf.

Real-time Market Analysis : Utilizing both swing high and swing low detection, RahimSwingEA provides accurate market analysis and executes buy or sell orders based on solid technical indicators. It ensures that you are trading when the market conditions are in your favor.

Error Handling & Trade Validation : With built-in checks for valid stop loss and take profit distances, RahimSwingEA minimizes the risk of errors and ensures each trade adheres to best practices for trade execution.

Maximized Efficiency: Designed to run smoothly on EURUSD and other major currency pairs, RahimSwingEA is optimized for the H1 time frame, making it a great fit for intraday traders and those looking to capitalize on medium-term market movements.

Why Choose RahimSwingEA?

Reliable & Robust : RahimSwingEA has been tested thoroughly to handle varying market conditions and deliver consistent, reliable results.

Optimized for Risk Control : With built-in features like dynamic margin checks, slippage control, and flexible risk management options, you can trade with peace of mind, knowing that your risk is managed at all times.

User-Friendly: With an intuitive setup and easy-to-understand parameters, RahimSwingEA is accessible to traders of all levels, offering powerful automation without complexity.

Ideal For:

Swing Traders : If you focus on capturing medium-term price moves, RahimSwingEA’s swing trading strategy will work perfectly for you.

Busy Traders : Automate your trading and trade confidently even when you're away from your computer. RahimSwingEA works around the clock to ensure you don’t miss any opportunities.

Risk-Conscious Traders: With robust risk management settings, RahimSwingEA is the perfect tool for traders looking to minimize risk while maximizing potential returns.

Let RahimSwingEA Work for You

Take your trading to the next level with RahimSwingEA. Automated, intelligent, and efficient – RahimSwingEA is the ultimate trading assistant, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of swing trading without the stress and manual effort.



