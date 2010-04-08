MarketCompliantEA: The Robust Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor

Unlock a new level of automated trading with MarketCompliantEA, a reliable Expert Advisor built for the MT4 platform. This EA is engineered with a focus on disciplined, rules-based execution and professional-grade risk management, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistency and safety.

Key Features:

Intelligent Entry System: The EA utilizes a proven Moving Average crossover strategy to identify high-probability entry points. It waits for a clear signal before initiating a trade, preventing false breakouts and whipsaws.

Dynamic Money Management: Say goodbye to risky, fixed lot sizes. MarketCompliantEA calculates the ideal lot size for every trade based on a user-defined risk percentage of your account balance. This ensures that your capital is protected and your risk exposure is always controlled.

Built-in Risk Protection: Every trade is equipped with a mandatory Stop Loss and Take Profit. This prevents catastrophic losses and locks in profits automatically, adhering to the most stringent MQL5 Market compliance standards.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your gains as the market moves in your favor. The integrated trailing stop feature automatically moves your Stop Loss, securing profits and minimizing potential losses on profitable trades.

Fully Customizable Parameters: Adjust key settings like RiskPercentage, StopLossPoints, TrailingStopPoints, and Moving Average periods to fine-tune the strategy for your specific trading style and preferred currency pairs.

MarketCompliantEA is not just an EA—it's a complete, compliant, and robust trading solution designed for traders who prioritize safety and long-term performance.



