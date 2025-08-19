The Real Deal for Gold Traders

El Dorado Gold – Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD

El Dorado Gold focuses on what matters: breakout precision, controlled risk, and consistency. No grid, no martingale, no gimmicks — just a real breakout system for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe with fixed stop losses and low drawdown. Prop firm compatible and built for traders who want steady results without the nonsense.

About

Trading gold is tough — wild swings, false breakouts, big drawdowns. That’s why we built El Dorado Gold: a no-nonsense range breakout strategy designed to catch the right moves and protect your balance. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute timeframe.

Low drawdown – stay safe even when the market whipsaws

– stay safe even when the market whipsaws Prop firm compatible – trade without worrying about violations

– trade without worrying about violations No Martingale, no grid, no HFT – only solid setups with fixed SL/TP

– only solid setups with fixed SL/TP Runs best on XAUUSD M1 timeframe – scalping-level precision

– scalping-level precision Fully adjustable: range hours, buffer points, stop loss, take profit

💰 Launch Pricing

We’re starting small at $99. After every 5 sales, the price goes up by $50 — until it reaches its real value around $2000. Early buyers lock in lifetime access at the lower tiers.

⚙️ Inputs & Parameters

Trading Pair & Timeframe – XAUUSD on M1 timeframe

– XAUUSD on M1 timeframe Lot Size – Fixed or risk-based (capped at 200 lots)

– Fixed or risk-based (capped at 200 lots) Stop Loss / Take Profit – fully configurable (points)

– fully configurable (points) Break-even Trigger & Offset – optional

– optional Trailing Stop – optional

– optional Max Daily Drawdown – set in % or account currency

– set in % or account currency Trading Ranges – up to 4 configurable time windows

– up to 4 configurable time windows Pending Order Cancel – auto-cancel unfilled breakouts

– auto-cancel unfilled breakouts Comment Tag & Magic Number – for tracking trades

📊 Backtest Results

2014 (Jan–Dec): +238% net profit | PF 6.23 | Max DD 1.19%

2015 (Jan–Jul): +262% net profit | PF 7.24 | Max DD 10.83%

(See screenshots tab for full reports and equity curves)

✅ Requirements & Usage Notes

MT4 terminal (build 1353 or newer)

ECN broker with low spreads

VPS recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Backtest tip: For faster testing, turn the trading panel OFF in the EA settings.

📌 Disclaimer

This EA is a trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before using on live accounts.