NextStep EA MT5
- Experts
- Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
NextStep EA: Advanced Algorithmic Trading for Deriv Step Indices & More. NextStep EA is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor, uniquely optimized for Step Index. It combines dual strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, and advanced risk management for automated synthetic indices trading. This EA works with any broker and operates on any pair, including GOLD (XAUUSD). Contact me for recommended setups and the best configurations.
Limited Time Offer: Buy NextStep EA
The special price of $350 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.
NEXT PRICE: $450
NextStep EA: Your All-in-One Automated Trading Solution
NextStep EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor, meticulously engineered for automated trading on Step Index markets. This powerful system merges two distinct, institutional-grade strategies into a single, robust solution, providing a significant edge in synthetic indices trading.
This EA works with any broker and operates on any currency pair, including GOLD (XAUUSD). For optimal performance, especially on your preferred broker or symbol, contact me for recommended setups and the best configurations.
Key Features & Advantages
- Advanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Simultaneously monitors and analyzes M1, M3, M5, and M15 timeframes to identify high-confidence trade setups with strong market confluence.
Professional Risk Management Suite
- Smart Position Management: Automated trailing stops and fixed lot sizing.
- Break-Even Automation: Locks in profits by moving stop loss to entry price after hitting a specified target.
- Optional Recovery Systems: Configurable martingale and anti-martingale mechanisms for loss mitigation.
- Dual Strategy Risk Control: Independent settings for each core strategy to isolate and manage risk.
Step Index Specific Optimization
- Full Compatibility: Optimized for Step Index.
- Synthetic Market Precision: Uses point-based calculations for accurate P/L in synthetic markets.
- Broker Compliance: Respects all broker-specific restrictions, including freeze levels and spread compensation.