NextStep EA MT5

NextStep EA: Advanced Algorithmic Trading for Deriv Step Indices & More. NextStep EA is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor, uniquely optimized for Step Index. It combines dual strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, and advanced risk management for automated synthetic indices trading. This EA works with any broker and operates on any pair, including GOLD (XAUUSD). Contact me for recommended setups and the best configurations.

Limited Time Offer: Buy NextStep EA

The special price of $350 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

NEXT PRICE: $450

NextStep EA: Your All-in-One Automated Trading Solution

NextStep EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor, meticulously engineered for automated trading on Step Index markets. This powerful system merges two distinct, institutional-grade strategies into a single, robust solution, providing a significant edge in synthetic indices trading.

This EA works with any broker and operates on any currency pair, including GOLD (XAUUSD). For optimal performance, especially on your preferred broker or symbol, contact me for recommended setups and the best configurations.


Key Features & Advantages

  • Advanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis:  Simultaneously monitors and analyzes M1, M3, M5, and M15 timeframes to identify high-confidence trade setups with strong market confluence.


Professional Risk Management Suite

  • Smart Position Management: Automated trailing stops and fixed lot sizing.
  • Break-Even Automation: Locks in profits by moving stop loss to entry price after hitting a specified target.
  • Optional Recovery Systems: Configurable martingale and anti-martingale mechanisms for loss mitigation.
  • Dual Strategy Risk Control: Independent settings for each core strategy to isolate and manage risk.


Step Index Specific Optimization

  • Full Compatibility: Optimized for Step Index.
  • Synthetic Market Precision: Uses point-based calculations for accurate P/L in synthetic markets.
  • Broker Compliance: Respects all broker-specific restrictions, including freeze levels and spread compensation.


Professional Dashboard & Monitoring

  • Gain complete control with a real-time visual dashboard that displays:
  • Account Balance, Equity, and Free Margin
  • Real-time Profit & Loss (Daily, Weekly, Total)
  • Open Positions & Pending Orders Status
  • Market Spread and Execution Statistics


Technical Specifications & Setup

  • Technical Specifications
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended TimeFrame: M5
  • Minimum Balance:$1000


  • Instruments: Optimized for Deriv Step Indices (Works on other pairs like XAUUSD)
  • Trading Style: Fully Automated
  • Recommended: VPS for 24/7 Operation


Installation is Simple:

  1. Attach the EA to your desired chart (Step Index, XAUUSD, etc.) on MT5.
  2. Configure your risk parameters and trading preferences.
  3. Enable Automated Trading.
  4. Monitor performance seamlessly through the integrated dashboard.


Package Includes

  • NextStep EA (.ex5 File)
  • Recommended Setup Parameters
  • Access to Customer Support


Disclaimer:

Trading financial derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test the product thoroughly in a demo environment and ensure you understand the risks involved before trading with real capital.

Altri dall'autore
Real Trend Alert
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Indicatori
The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT ! Information Panel: We've equipped this indicator with a user-friendly Panel.  one side of the panel, the time frame is displayed, while on the other side, the currency pair is shown. Below that, the direction of the trend is identified, showing whether it is an uptrend or a d
Gold Centa Pro MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  GoldCenta EA  is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of martingale and grid techniques.  It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The key advantag
Gold Centa Pro MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  Gold Centa Pro  is a strategy that Not uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of Money management and grid techniques.   It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The
Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
The special price of $299 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100.  The final price for Unlimited Pip Gainer EA will be $3000 Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. NEXT PRICE : $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! Ready to start profiting in dollars completely automatically? Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimi
Gold Mask Aggressive
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Gold Mask Aggressive EA - Advanced XAU/USD Trading Robot Professional Gold Mask trading EA for MetaTrader with proprietary algorithms and precise market analysis. Designed for XAU/USD scalping without  martingale strategies. But Aggressive Mode has a profitable trading grid. Buy Gold Mask Aggressive MT4 and you could get   HFT Golden EA   for free ! Ask in private for more details! The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $2750 ( After purchasing the EA, contact m
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
GoldMachina
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT4 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!  The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $
Alien Matrix
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Alien Matrix 2.0 new version has been released with a 50% price reduction. This is a limited introductory offer. The offer ends after the first ten copies are sold. EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No Martingle, No Grid Alien matrix is one of the EAs I have used. I invite you to buy my Alien Matrix the strategy combines Price Action with tick patterns along with intelligent  filtering algorithms to identify high probability and low risk trading o
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
HFT Evaluation MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of   only $30   The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market ineffic
