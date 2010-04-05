Alien Matrix

Alien Matrix 2.0 new version has been released with a 50% price reduction. This is a limited introductory offer. The offer ends after the first ten copies are sold.

EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No Martingle, No Grid Alien matrix is one of the EAs I have used.


I invite you to buy my Alien Matrix the strategy combines Price Action with tick patterns along with intelligent  filtering algorithms to identify high probability and low risk trading opportunities. Advanced programming and a significant amount of ideas have been implemented into the trading system, which makes Alien Matrix capable of achieving exceptional, durable and long-term and stable results, where mathematics plays a key role along with probability.  

Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use. Please send a private message after your purchase the Alien Matrix.


The Alien Matrix  was created to transform the way you trade. It doesn’t just analyze data—it creates new strategies based on unique algorithms that cannot be replicated manually. This is your personal trading assistant, working 24/7.


Features and Account requirements:


  • Leverage: Any
  • Account type: Any
  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • it monitor market 24hrs for 5days of market
  • It trade any pair currency
  • You will make high RIO daily, weekly and monthly with 3-5 Drawdown 
  • Easy to use with simple setup
  • Fully automatic
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • High effective performance of EA
  • Low wear
  • Only one trade per time.  


  1. The EA should only be installed on a single M5 chart, with GBPUSD being the recommended pair due to its higher number of price ticks.
  2. Stick to the recommended currency pairs only; there's no need for .set files as all configuration settings are already stored within the EA itself.


Symbol Run On Recommended Pairs. 

AUDUSD,AUDCAD,GBUUSD,GBPCAD,EURCHF,EURNZD,EURAUD,
AUDNZD,NZDCAD,USDCAD,
Timeframe M 5
Capital Minimum $200
Broker ICMarkets, FusionMarkets, preferred. Any other Broker
VPS Preferred


Our proprietary algorithmic engine operates on cutting-edge principles that transform your trading experience:


SUPERIOR RISK MANAGEMENT :

NO MARTINGALE - No dangerous multiplying position sizes

NO GRID STRATEGIES - No risky accumulation of multiple positions


MAXIMUM PROTECTION :

GUARANTEED STOPLOSS PROTECTION - Every single order is shielded by precision stoploss mechanisms, eliminating catastrophic drawdowns


EFFORTLESS IMPLEMENTATION

OPTIMIZED DEFAULT SETTINGS - Pre-configured for immediate deployment

 INTUITIVE INTERFACE - No complex setup required


We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!


Risk Disclaimer

This EA will have losing trades and if you cannot handle some losses here and there then this EA is not for you. If you always expect the EA to be In a trade every day then this EA isn't for you. Trade frequency is around 3-5 per week No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion. Past performance does not guarantee future results



