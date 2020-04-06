NextStep EA MT5

NextStep EA: Advanced Algorithmic Trading for Deriv Step Indices & More. NextStep EA is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor, uniquely optimized for Step Index. It combines dual strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, and advanced risk management for automated synthetic indices trading. This EA works with any broker and operates on any pair, including GOLD (XAUUSD). Contact me for recommended setups and the best configurations.

Limited Time Offer: Buy NextStep EA

The special price of $350 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

NEXT PRICE: $450

NextStep EA: Your All-in-One Automated Trading Solution

NextStep EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor, meticulously engineered for automated trading on Step Index markets. This powerful system merges two distinct, institutional-grade strategies into a single, robust solution, providing a significant edge in synthetic indices trading.

This EA works with any broker and operates on any currency pair, including GOLD (XAUUSD). For optimal performance, especially on your preferred broker or symbol, contact me for recommended setups and the best configurations.


Key Features & Advantages

  • Advanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis:  Simultaneously monitors and analyzes M1, M3, M5, and M15 timeframes to identify high-confidence trade setups with strong market confluence.


Professional Risk Management Suite

  • Smart Position Management: Automated trailing stops and fixed lot sizing.
  • Break-Even Automation: Locks in profits by moving stop loss to entry price after hitting a specified target.
  • Optional Recovery Systems: Configurable martingale and anti-martingale mechanisms for loss mitigation.
  • Dual Strategy Risk Control: Independent settings for each core strategy to isolate and manage risk.


Step Index Specific Optimization

  • Full Compatibility: Optimized for Step Index.
  • Synthetic Market Precision: Uses point-based calculations for accurate P/L in synthetic markets.
  • Broker Compliance: Respects all broker-specific restrictions, including freeze levels and spread compensation.


Professional Dashboard & Monitoring

  • Gain complete control with a real-time visual dashboard that displays:
  • Account Balance, Equity, and Free Margin
  • Real-time Profit & Loss (Daily, Weekly, Total)
  • Open Positions & Pending Orders Status
  • Market Spread and Execution Statistics


Technical Specifications & Setup

  • Technical Specifications
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended TimeFrame: M5
  • Minimum Balance:$1000


  • Instruments: Optimized for Deriv Step Indices (Works on other pairs like XAUUSD)
  • Trading Style: Fully Automated
  • Recommended: VPS for 24/7 Operation


Installation is Simple:

  1. Attach the EA to your desired chart (Step Index, XAUUSD, etc.) on MT5.
  2. Configure your risk parameters and trading preferences.
  3. Enable Automated Trading.
  4. Monitor performance seamlessly through the integrated dashboard.


Package Includes

  • NextStep EA (.ex5 File)
  • Recommended Setup Parameters
  • Access to Customer Support


Disclaimer:

Trading financial derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test the product thoroughly in a demo environment and ensure you understand the risks involved before trading with real capital.

Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis