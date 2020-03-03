US500 Pulse

Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success

Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success.

Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts. 

US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary focus on capital preservation and robust risk management. Its power lies in a proprietary entry system combined with intelligent filters that keep you out of unfavorable market conditions, helping you trade smarter and safer, whether you're managing personal funds or a prop firm account.


Why US500 Pulse is the Smarter Choice for Serious Traders

Many automated systems fail because they are too aggressive or lack the sophisticated risk controls needed to succeed in competitive markets. US500 Pulse was built from the ground up to address these failures.

Our philosophy is simple: Protect your capital first. Profitable opportunities will follow. The EA is engineered to enforce the discipline you need, automating a proven strategy while giving you full control over your risk parameters.

Core Features: The Engine Behind Your Success

 Advanced Proprietary Entry System

Forget simple indicator crossovers. Our system features two distinct, private entry modes designed to adapt to changing market dynamics.

  • Entry Mode A: A powerful method designed to identify and act on strong, established market momentum.

  • Entry Mode B: A dynamic crossover system engineered to catch emerging trends with precision.

You have the full control to select the mode that best fits your trading style and the current market behavior.

 

Intelligent & Dynamic Trade Management

  • Market-Based Stop Loss: Initial stop loss is not a fixed number of pips. It's intelligently placed based on recent market structure (support and resistance), giving your trades the room they need to breathe while defining a logical exit point.

  • Risk/Reward Take Profit: Automatically calculates your take profit level based on your stop loss and a defined Risk-to-Reward Ratio. This enforces a consistent and profitable trading plan.

  • Flexible Trailing Stop: Secure your profits as the trade moves in your favor. Choose between a trail based on a fixed currency amount or a specific number of points.

 

Professional Risk & Money Management (Prop Firm Ready!)

  • Daily Profit & Loss Limits: Set a daily profit target and a hard daily loss limit (in fixed currency OR as a percentage of your daily starting balance). This is essential for protecting your capital.

  • Automatic Trading Suspension: Once a daily limit is hit, the EA closes all open trades and suspends all new trading activity for the rest of the day. This locks in profits and prevents revenge trading—a key principle for long-term success.

  • Advanced Lot Sizing: Choose between a simple fixed lot size or a dynamic lot size calculated as a percentage of your account balance, allowing your position size to scale with your account.

 

Precision Time & Event Filters

  • Max Spread Filter: Avoids entering trades during volatile periods or when spreads are unfavorably wide, protecting you from slippage and poor entries.

  • Full Trading Session Control: Define exactly which hours of the day the EA is allowed to trade, for every day of the week. Includes options to automatically close all trades at the end of the day or the end of the week.

  • High-Impact News Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after major news events. This crucial feature helps you avoid the high-risk volatility that can destroy an account.


Who is this EA for?

  • Real Money Investors (Small or Large) seeking to grow their capital with an automated, risk-managed strategy.

  • Aspiring Prop Firm Traders looking for a tool to enforce discipline and manage risk according to evaluation rules.

  • Experienced Traders who want to automate a reliable trend-following strategy on the US500.

  • Part-Time Traders who cannot watch the charts all day but want to capitalize on market movements safely.

  • Anyone seeking a logical, non-emotional approach to trading.


Have a Question, Suggestion, or Need Help?

Your feedback is invaluable and helps improve US500 Pulse for everyone. Please do not hesitate to contact me directly via private message for:

  • Optimized Set Files: Request settings for different risk profiles or trading goals.

  • Error Reporting: If you encounter any issues, your detailed report can help resolve them quickly.

  • Suggestions: Have an idea for a new feature? I would love to hear it!


Share Your Success & Help Us Grow!

If US500 Pulse is helping you achieve your trading goals, please consider sharing it with friends or in your trading community. A positive review on the MQL5 marketplace also goes a long way.

Made a great review video? We would love to see it! Contact us with a link, and we may feature it on our channels to showcase your success.


Get Started Today for Just $34/month!

    Stop gambling and start trading with a professional, automated edge. Click the "Buy" button to begin your journey toward consistent, disciplined trading with US500 Pulse!


