Ma Cross T – Automated Trend-Following Trading Robot





Ma Cross T is a fully automated trend-following trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade market trends using a Moving Average crossover strategy.





The robot continuously analyzes price data and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when a confirmed crossover occurs between a fast and a slow moving average. This approach helps capture sustained market momentum while avoiding emotional or manual trading errors.





Key Features





Moving Average Crossover Logic

Trades are executed when a fast moving average crosses above or below a slow moving average, signaling potential trend changes.





Fully Automated Execution

No manual intervention is required once the robot is attached to a chart and auto-trading is enabled.





Risk Management Controls

Supports Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, fixed lot size or risk-based position sizing for controlled trading.





New-Bar Trading Logic

Trades are placed only on completed candles, reducing false signals and market noise.





One-Trade-at-a-Time Protection

Prevents over-trading by managing a single position per symbol.





Trading Style





Strategy Type: Trend-Following





Trading Frequency: Moderate





Timeframes: M5 to H1 (user configurable)





Markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto (broker dependent)





Advantages





Simple and transparent trading logic





No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage





Suitable for beginners and experienced traders





Works on any symbol with sufficient liquidity





Recommended Usage





For best results, it is recommended to:





Test the robot in Strategy Tester before live use





Use proper risk management settings





Apply it during trending market conditions