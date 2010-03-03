Xauusd Striper

XAUUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAUUSD on M5

“Guarded entries. Measured exits.”

Trade the structure, not the noise. XAUUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest Expert Advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue frequent, structure-driven setups without letting floating profit slip away.

Hard cap: each order is limited to max lot size 0.02 by design.

You must set max lot size to 0.02 atleast default currently 0.5, but be free to explore

NOTE: BE FREE TO EXPLORE THE INPUTS AND DIFFERENT CURRENCIES AND METALS, AS WELL AS TIMEFRAMES, YOU WILL BE EXCITED



What makes SENTINEL different

Designed for high leverage environments: Entry buffers, ATR-sized zones, and tight trade management suit 1:500 conditions.

Capital profile: Recommended starting capital $5,000 (adjust to your broker's margin and risk tolerance).

Real risk controls: Basket equity trail, hard basket TP/SL, and max drawdown %—plus cool-downs to avoid revenge trading.

Strict exposure limits: Per-trade lot hard-capped at 0.02; position caps prevent stacking risk.

; position caps prevent stacking risk. No martingale. No grid. Fixed or % risk per trade; optional partial take-profit with sensible, controlled scaling only.

How it trades

Smart S/R zones: Clusters of swing highs/lows are merged into “critical zones,” with ATR-based width that adapts to volatility.

Breakout: Buy/Sell as price clears the zone with a small buffer.

Retest: After a break, wait for a quick pullback into the zone and re-break.

Intrabar precision: Touch-to-fire logic enables entries mid-bar (not only on candle close).

Optional pending stops: Arms Buy Stop / Sell Stop just beyond the trigger to catch fast moves.

Trade pacing: Min Bars Between Entries and per-direction caps prevent over-trading.

Risk & money management

SL beyond the opposite side of the zone.

Move to breakeven at a chosen R multiple.

ATR trailing thereafter.

Optional partial scale-out at interim targets.

Lot size hard cap: 0.02 per order.

Basket protection (all open XAUUSD trades)

Basket Hard TP/SL (USD values).

(USD values). Basket equity trail: Arm at +$X; if profit gives back by $Y, close the basket immediately.

Arm at +$X; if profit gives back by $Y, close the basket immediately. Max Drawdown % from equity peak: Emergency close + optional cool-down for N bars.

Emergency close + optional cool-down for N bars. Position limits: MaxOpenPositions total and MaxLong/MaxShort per direction.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 (attach the EA to an M5 chart)

(attach the EA to an M5 chart) Leverage: 1:500 (or broker default)

1:500 (or broker default) Starting balance: $5,000 + (to comfortably meet margin and risk buffers)

+ (to comfortably meet margin and risk buffers) Max lot per order: 0.02 (very important)

Account: MT5 hedging, ECN/Raw spread preferred

MT5 hedging, ECN/Raw spread preferred Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS; enable algo trading; set realistic slippage/commission

Low-latency VPS; enable algo trading; set realistic slippage/commission Backtest mode: “Every tick based on real ticks,” variable spread, true commission/slippage

Key inputs at a glance

Signal Mode: Breakout-only or Breakout-then-Retest

Breakout-only or Breakout-then-Retest Aggressive Mode: Smaller breakout buffer → more entries

Smaller breakout buffer → more entries Pending Orders: On/Off; buffer in points; auto-expiry (bars)

On/Off; buffer in points; auto-expiry (bars) Risk per Trade: Fixed lots or % of balance ( per-order capped at 0.02 lots )

Fixed lots or % of balance ( ) Breakeven / Trailing: Trigger at R multiple; trail by ATR × multiplier

Trigger at R multiple; trail by ATR × multiplier Basket Controls: Arm & giveback (USD), hard TP/SL, Max DD %, pause after basket

Arm & giveback (USD), hard TP/SL, Max DD %, pause after basket Pacing: Min Bars Between Entries, MaxOpenPositions, per-direction caps

What to expect

Frequency: XAUUSD M5 offers frequent, volatility-driven structure opportunities; SENTINEL filters entries by zone quality, buffer, spread, and pacing rules.

XAUUSD M5 offers frequent, volatility-driven structure opportunities; SENTINEL filters entries by zone quality, buffer, spread, and pacing rules. Drawdown profile: Actively managed; basket tools aim to protect floating profit and cap adverse excursions.

Actively managed; basket tools aim to protect floating profit and cap adverse excursions. Outcomes: Performance depends on volatility regime, spreads, liquidity, and risk choices. Always forward-test on demo before going live.

FAQs

Does it martingale or grid? No—risk is linear and controlled.

Can I run other pairs/timeframes? Possible, but this build is optimized for XAUUSD on M5; re-tuning is advised if you experiment.

Will it overtrade? Defaults include entry spacing and max positions. You remain in control via buffers, windows, and caps.

Can I exceed 0.02 lots? Yes.

Important notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance and simulated results do not guarantee future returns. References to leverage, starting capital, and optimization targets reflect design intent and internal testing; your results will vary. Forward-test on demo and use risk settings you’re comfortable with.

Ready to put structure first on XAUUSD M5?

XAUUSD SENTINEL (MT5) brings disciplined entries, strict 0.02-lot exposure limits, and serious basket-level risk control to your gold scalping toolkit.



