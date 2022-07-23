My Point MT4

4

Diagnosis of major and minor pivot
Trend detection
with many signals
Can be used in all symbols
Can be used in all time frames

Settings:
Back Show: The number of candles it displays

If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me


How to trade:
Blue: sell signal
Red: buy signal
Blue and red at the same time: no signal


Exit signal: Opposite signal

Recensioni 1
Martin Glover
104
Martin Glover 2023.04.27 10:44 
 

although I only got the system yesterday its been fantastic yeah I know early days but promising so right now I'll give it 4 stars untill a couple of weeks at least great!!!!

