M W Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have high win rate.

The M W Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :  Double Top(M) Pattern, Double Bottom(W) Pattern, Double top bottom
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm



    Recensioni 16
    paulstrong23
    199
    paulstrong23 2025.05.25 03:01 
     

    I'm very happy with the indicator and the developer answers any queries very promptly

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:43 
     

    Very Good indicator, Highly recommend,5 stars for Developer !

    coldsteal
    74
    coldsteal 2024.06.13 13:42 
     

    Reza is a master at creating top notch Indicators. M W Scanner is very effictive tool finding possible reversals. . A+++ Support

    paulstrong23
    199
    paulstrong23 2025.05.25 03:01 
     

    I'm very happy with the indicator and the developer answers any queries very promptly

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2025.05.29 19:36
    It is my pride, Thank you for your warm feedback. Enjoy your trading. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Hamidreza Namazi
    363
    Hamidreza Namazi 2025.03.31 06:48 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:43 
     

    Very Good indicator, Highly recommend,5 stars for Developer !

    coldsteal
    74
    coldsteal 2024.06.13 13:42 
     

    Reza is a master at creating top notch Indicators. M W Scanner is very effictive tool finding possible reversals. . A+++ Support

    Jun Ito
    618
    Jun Ito 2024.06.02 00:01 
     

    The 5 minute chart of NZD/USD looks good. This and other series as well, It would be even better if there was a function of "Just symbol in open chart".

    Delacosa
    205
    Delacosa 2024.05.31 16:21 
     

    Please i need the lowest settings so it shows all the W and M on 5m and 15m. i need the smallest W en M

    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:46 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    Ted NO FX
    1747
    Ted NO FX 2023.09.25 13:09 
     

    Must have indicator. Love to trade M&W. This scanner is insane, with engulfing mode, instead of Breakout mode. Author answer very fast, thank you :)

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.09.26 17:09
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍🙏
    Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    George Heck
    484
    George Heck 2023.08.30 22:25 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.08.31 09:03
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    A1lex178
    137
    A1lex178 2023.07.04 15:43 
     

    Great indicator! Didn't regret buying it. Really working thing compared to the rest of the trash that I had.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.07.04 16:27
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    iamhzn
    145
    iamhzn 2023.04.02 22:57 
     

    非常有用！！

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.03 06:15
    Thank you for your warm feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Bui Khac The
    47
    Bui Khac The 2023.01.12 14:31 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    wuzzy66
    1008
    wuzzy66 2022.12.22 11:38 
     

    I would say this is a must have forex trading indicator I have spent hundreds of pounds trying to get the most accurate till I stumbled into this indicator which has changed my trading account to a more profitable trader and this is a must have trading indicator, guarantee profit system continuously scans the market looking for either a engulfing or breakout pattern and the developer is always there to assist if you have any issue which I could give the indicator a ten stars

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.01.12 10:26
    It is my pride, Thank you for your warm feedback. Enjoy your trading. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    aaasun
    101
    aaasun 2022.12.19 09:46 
     

    the signal repaint

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2022.12.23 19:19
    Use default mode = "breakout" , it does not repaint.
    Please contact me after purchase to send you instruction and add you in group to have profitable trading.🌹🙏
    Maya Rivera
    168
    Maya Rivera 2022.12.15 06:52 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Poh Leng Lim
    1964
    Poh Leng Lim 2022.12.11 12:10 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91708
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2022.12.11 18:59
    Enjoy your trading. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇😍
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Rispondi alla recensione