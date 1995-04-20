Raccoon FP

This MQL4 indicator is designed to provide reliable and clear trend signals without unnecessary visual clutter. It detects both trend reversals and strong directional moves by combining advanced filtering logic based on ADX, SAR, and market structure analysis.

Key Features:

Clean visual signals via arrows (Buy/Sell).

Customizable parameters: main period, ADX period, minimum bars, alert options (sound, email, SMS).

Multi-timeframe and multi-symbol compatible.

Lightweight and professional-grade design, ideal for manual and automated strategies.





Works Seamlessly with Forex Proton

This indicator integrates perfectly with Forex Proton, a professional trading automation solution for MetaTrader 4, more informations on our website.

By combining this indicator with Forex Proton, you can automate your trading signals without writing a single line of code.



Forex Proton manages:

Trade execution (entry, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, break-even).

Dynamic lot sizing and risk control.

Time filters and economic news filters.

The indicator + Forex Proton combination delivers simple, reliable, and accessible automation, while giving you full control over strategic settings.





Why Use This Indicator:

Serious and credible: no unnecessary graphical noise, only essential signals.

Direct compatibility with a professional-grade EA, no custom coding required.

Easy to deploy: plug-and-play with Forex Proton, even for non-developers.

Multi-pair, multi-timeframe flexibility.





Recommended For:

Manual traders looking to automate strategies based on a clean visual signal.

Forex Proton users seeking a compatible and high-performance signal source.

MQL4 developers looking for a reliable component to integrate into existing systems.





Technical Specifications: