PropCoon MT4

PropCoon – Swing Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Compliance


  • Limited Offer: First 10 copies at $99 – Next price: $250

Access recommended settings: PropCoon-Settings

PropCoon is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and manage proprietary trading firm challenges.
Built with robust validation logic, strict risk control, and advanced technical filtering, it delivers disciplined, high-quality trades while fully respecting prop firm rules.


Key Features

Swing Trading Logic

  • Targets medium-term price reversals and structured entries using technical confluence. Ideal for M15 charts.

Prop Firm Compliance

  • Designed to respect drawdown limits, stop level rules, and trading exposure caps. Integrated spread and slippage filters.

Advanced Market Filters

  • ATR volatility screening
  • MA and WPR directional filters
  • CCI-based trend validation
  • Candle pattern filter (Engulfing)

Capital Management
  • Fixed lots, AutoMM (% balance), and optional recovery mode
  • Secure profit logic with dynamic break-even
  • Max 1 open trade at a time to reduce risk concentration
No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage
Built for consistency and rule-based execution without aggressive recovery or high-risk tactics.

Compatibility
  • Pairs: Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • Timeframes: Best on M15
  • Broker: ECN / low-spread recommended
  • VPS: Strongly recommended
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Configuration
  • Full control over all indicators and filters
  • Risk and exposure management settings
  • Slippage limits




















