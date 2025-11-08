FCK Hedging AI MT5

No Grid, No Martingale, No News Headaches.



FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.

It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies.

FCK Hedging AI is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging strategies do not consider the market direction. They will simply open opposite trades (with a higher lot size) on the same pair in case the price starts to go against the initial trade direction.





Hedging usually involves entering an initial trade with a take profit level in any direction of the trader’s choice and then deciding on a hedging/recovery zone. If the price goes against the initial trade and reaches the other side of the recovery zone, then the trader will open another trade in the opposite direction with a higher lot size with the same take profit level. However if the price does not reach the second trade’s take profit level, the trader would open a third trade in the opposite direction to the second trade when the price reaches the other side of the recovery zone. This process will continue until one of the trades reaches the take profit level while achieving a total profit or at least a break-even level considering all open trades. When any of the trades reaches the take profit, all open trades are closed.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143914

The default setting for Gold(XAUUSD) (Only change Start Time & End Time) .

Recommendations FOR FCK Hedging AI :

Currency pair: Best on Gold ( Will work on all pairs.)

Timeframe: Any ( Will work on all Time frame.)

Minimum deposit : 500 USD in cent account.

Account type: ECN, Raw or with very low spreads.

Brokers : Zero spread with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Hedge

Use a VPS for the AI to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)