FCK Hedging AI MT5

No Grid, No Martingale, No News Headaches.

FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system. 

 It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies.


FCK Hedging AI is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging strategies do not consider the market direction. They will simply open opposite trades (with a higher lot size) on the same pair in case the price starts to go against the initial trade direction.


Hedging usually involves entering an initial trade with a take profit level in any direction of the trader’s choice and then deciding on a hedging/recovery zone. If the price goes against the initial trade and reaches the other side of the recovery zone, then the trader will open another trade in the opposite direction with a higher lot size with the same take profit level. However if the price does not reach the second trade’s take profit level, the trader would open a third trade in the opposite direction to the second trade when the price reaches the other side of the recovery zone. This process will continue until one of the trades reaches the take profit level while achieving a total profit or at least a break-even level considering all open trades. When any of the trades reaches the take profit, all open trades are closed.

MT4 Versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143914

The default setting for Gold(XAUUSD)  (Only change Start Time & End Time).

Recommendations FOR FCK Hedging AI :

Currency pair: Best on Gold  ( Will work on all pairs.)

Timeframe: Any  ( Will work on all Time frame.)

Minimum deposit :  500 USD in cent account. 

Account type: ECN, Raw or with very low spreads.

Brokers : Zero spread with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Hedge

Use a VPS for the AI to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market. Mechanism of Operation: The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals: Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entr
FCK Quantum Scalping
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
For those who have followed my FCK Quantum Scalping thread know about the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator and have taken the indicator to different levels (Mastermind) to suit his or her trading style. In this system, the Quantum indicator is only for showing us trading entries, and that’s it. Targets and stop levels are a little later. For those who don’t know what the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator is, I’ll tell you. The FCK Quantum Scalping  indicator is basically a modified Wave indicator i
FREE
FCK Trade Report
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Multi Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
The FCK Multi Indicator for MT4 displays trend direction of multiple indicators on multiple time frames for a pair. So, forex traders can see the trend direction at a snap and trade with confluence of multiple indicators. Furthermore, it helps traders to see the trend in multiple time frames and trade in the direction of the overall market trend. Additionally, it shows the stop loss, pips to stop, pips in profit of any open position. The indicator display is very neat and is very helpful for bot
FREE
FCK Currency Strength
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
5 (1)
Experts
Hi Friends, "FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or s
FCK Trend Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2 (2)
Indicatori
FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Utilità
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
FCK Box Break Out
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
Hi All, " FCK Box Break Out " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate. "FCK Box Break Out" provides the day's trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  Recommendations Timeframes:    Recommended  -  H 1    (Still, EA technically works on any   Time frames   ) Spread : up to 20 Recommended pairs:   works on any metal, indices and currency pair
FCK Support Resistance BreakOut
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
Hi All, " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.  " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  "FCK Support Resistance BreakOut"   provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. * - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;  * - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during whi
FCK Emperor EA
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Thank you all for the good response and support.. FCK Emperor EA is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows for trading - {Buy_Low Sell_High, Buy_High Sell_Low}. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments. FCK Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit l
FCK MT4 to Telegram
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Include File download   ;-   click here How To Install :- Click Here Key Features: Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions,
FCK Hedging AI
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging strategies do not consider the market direction. They will simply open opposite trades (with a highe
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
