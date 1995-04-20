FCK Support Resistance BreakOut

"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate. 

"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals 

"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade.

* - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;

 * - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during which

 *   the Range of PA remained below a minimum Range value;

 * - Inputs:

 *   - BoxLength and BoxTimeFrame: define the minimum duration of the congestion areas

 *     Better than specifying a number of bars, because this will not independ

 *     on the chart's timeframe;

 *   - BoxRange: the Box Range in pips;

 *   - AutoBoxRange (true/false), AutoBoxRangeDailyATRperiod(=30) and AutoBoxRangeDailyATRfactor(=0.25):

 *     to automatically determine a the Box size based on Daily ATR, rather than a fixed size.

 *   - BoxBufferPips: draws the Lime and  Red "breakout" lines at this distance from the actual Box;

Recommendations

  • Timeframes:  Recommended - H (Still, EA technically works on any Time frames )
  • Spread : up to 20
  • Recommended pairs: works on any metal, indices and currency pair



