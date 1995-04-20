Hi All,

"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.

"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals

"FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade.

* - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;

* - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during which

* the Range of PA remained below a minimum Range value;

* - Inputs:

* - BoxLength and BoxTimeFrame: define the minimum duration of the congestion areas

* Better than specifying a number of bars, because this will not independ

* on the chart's timeframe;

* - BoxRange: the Box Range in pips;

* - AutoBoxRange (true/false), AutoBoxRangeDailyATRperiod(=30) and AutoBoxRangeDailyATRfactor(=0.25):

* to automatically determine a the Box size based on Daily ATR, rather than a fixed size.

* - BoxBufferPips: draws the Lime and Red "breakout" lines at this distance from the actual Box;

Recommendations

Timeframes: Recommended - H 1 (Still, EA technically works on any Time frames )

- Spread : up to 20

Recommended pairs: works on any metal, indices and currency pair







