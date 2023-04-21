FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems.

FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points, analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of the market situation. The indicator analyzes Price Action patterns, the volume, and average range of movement of a trading instrument, as well as overbought and oversold levels.





Features of the Reversal Master indicator:

The indicator automatically determines the points of a trend reversal

The indicator is suitable for any instruments: currency pairs, indices, commodities, and binary options

The indicator automatically displays the potential profit for each position (Show Statistic Mode)

The indicator works on any timeframe ( H1 IS BEST )

The indicator signals can be used for scalping and intraday strategies, as well as for long-term trading

The indicator is suitable for professionals and beginners

The indicator has built-in filters to filter out market noise

The indicator can be used for developing Expert Advisors (EAs)



