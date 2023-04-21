FCK Trend Indicator

2

FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems.

FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of the market situation. The indicator analyzes Price Action patterns, the volume, and average range of movement of a trading instrument, as well as overbought and oversold levels.


Features of the Reversal Master indicator:

  • The indicator automatically determines the points of a trend reversal
  • The indicator is suitable for any instruments: currency pairs, indices, commodities, and binary options
  • The indicator automatically displays the potential profit for each position (Show Statistic Mode)
  • The indicator works on any timeframe ( H1 IS BEST )
  • The indicator signals can be used for scalping and intraday strategies, as well as for long-term trading
  • The indicator is suitable for professionals and beginners
  • The indicator has built-in filters to filter out market noise
  • The indicator can be used for developing Expert Advisors (EAs)


luca20942
108
luca20942 2023.08.11 22:11 
 

Verry Bad Indicator, its only Repainting all the Signals and the worst Customer Support i ever had. DONT BUY THIS !!!!

Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2328
Risposta dello sviluppatore Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai 2024.01.04 09:01
Sorry for the inconvenience. And Thanks for the suggestion. Soon this bug will be fixed for the best. Please use the attached indicator in comments to refresh the chart now.
SkystheLimit 986
5621
SkystheLimit 986 2023.04.27 06:13 
 

This indicator has potential but needs several serious fixes. Here a list of the issues: 1. Signals appear / disappear if one changes the time frame. 2. Signals often do not appear live (only after one changes the time frame). 3. Out of array error. Please fix these asap, I will then change the review.

Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2328
Risposta dello sviluppatore Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai 2024.01.04 09:02
Sorry for the inconvenience. And Thanks for the suggestion. Soon this bug will be fixed for the best. Please use the attached ("FCK Auto Refresh") indicator in comments to refresh the chart now.
Rispondi alla recensione