StrikeBot AI
- Experts
- James Johnstone Jardine
- Versione: 1.11
- Attivazioni: 20
StrikeBot AI — Smart Trading Meets Real Autonomy
StrikeBot AI is a next-generation automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5 that combines real-world deep learning with dynamic risk control, precision trade timing, and total hands-free execution. Developed by SUSTAI, StrikeBot AI is optimized out-of-the-box for BTC/USD, but fully capable of trading any forex or crypto pair supported in MT5.
💡 Core Architecture
StrikeBot AI integrates three intelligent components in one unified engine:
-
📈 RSI-Based Signal Filter
The system monitors Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 5-minute chart, triggering signals when price enters overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) zones.
-
🧠 ONNX-Powered Deep Learning
A trained deep learning model (converted into ONNX) forecasts price movement confirmation — making StrikeBot AI far more reliable than bots using simple indicators alone.
-
🤖 ChatGPT Logic via JSON API
StrikeBot sends structured market snapshots (symbol, RSI value, direction) to a hosted ChatGPT relay, returning a plain-language decision: buy, sell, or hold.
⚙️ Advanced Features
-
📊 Adaptive Risk Management
-
Choose fixed lot size or enable dynamic sizing based on risk % of balance
-
Calculates lot size based on ATR-distance stop loss for smarter exposure
-
Complies with strict prop firm rules (FTMO, MyForexFunds, Axi, etc.)
-
-
📉 ATR-Based SL/TP & Trailing Logic
-
Auto-calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility
-
Trailing Stop activates only after X ATRs in profit
-
Dynamic Take Profit kicks in when price action moves against the trade
-
-
🔄 One-Trade-at-a-Time Execution
-
Prevents overtrading
-
Avoids stacking or compounding errors
-
Built-in 60-second cooldown between trades
-
-
🧪 Strategy Tester Mode Optimization
-
Detects when it’s running in backtest mode
-
Automatically bypasses web requests for full compatibility and speed
-
Logs RSI values and directional signals directly in Strategy Tester
-
🔐 Safety First
-
Magic Number Tagging to isolate trades
-
WebRequest Timeout Handling with fallback
-
Handles Missing Data & API Errors gracefully
-
Backtest and Real Account Compatible
-
No Martingale. No Grid. No Gambling.
🛠 Deployment
-
Install the .ex5 into your MQL5/Experts/ folder
-
Allow the ChatGPT relay URL in MT5 settings
-
Drop StrikeBot AI on any BTCUSD (or other) chart
-
Press “AutoTrading” — and you’re done.
Optional: You may also test in Strategy Tester using "Every Tick" mode with visual charting.
⚡ Real Autonomy, Zero Micromanagement
StrikeBot AI doesn’t just trade — it thinks. It consults real-time signals, verifies context with language-based AI, and calculates SL/TP from real volatility measures — all while obeying strict capital preservation rules.
No staring at charts.
No missed signals.
No programming required.
🧪 7-Day Free Trial — No Credit Card
Download a full-featured trial version, active for 7 days, with no signup forms or payment required. Install and go — or share it with your prop firm for white-label integration.
🔄 Ideal Use Cases
-
📈 Passing Prop Firm Challenges
-
⏱ 24/7 BTC Scalping with Sleep-Friendly Automation
-
🧠 LLM/ONNX Strategy Testing & Deployment
-
👨💻 Passive Income for Coders, Traders, and Entrepreneurs