StrikeBot AI — Smart Trading Meets Real Autonomy

StrikeBot AI is a next-generation automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5 that combines real-world deep learning with dynamic risk control, precision trade timing, and total hands-free execution. Developed by SUSTAI, StrikeBot AI is optimized out-of-the-box for BTC/USD, but fully capable of trading any forex or crypto pair supported in MT5.

💡 Core Architecture

StrikeBot AI integrates three intelligent components in one unified engine:

📈 RSI-Based Signal Filter

The system monitors Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 5-minute chart, triggering signals when price enters overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) zones. 🧠 ONNX-Powered Deep Learning

A trained deep learning model (converted into ONNX) forecasts price movement confirmation — making StrikeBot AI far more reliable than bots using simple indicators alone. 🤖 ChatGPT Logic via JSON API

StrikeBot sends structured market snapshots (symbol, RSI value, direction) to a hosted ChatGPT relay, returning a plain-language decision: buy, sell, or hold.

⚙️ Advanced Features

📊 Adaptive Risk Management Choose fixed lot size or enable dynamic sizing based on risk % of balance Calculates lot size based on ATR-distance stop loss for smarter exposure Complies with strict prop firm rules (FTMO, MyForexFunds, Axi, etc.)

📉 ATR-Based SL/TP & Trailing Logic Auto-calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility Trailing Stop activates only after X ATRs in profit Dynamic Take Profit kicks in when price action moves against the trade

🔄 One-Trade-at-a-Time Execution Prevents overtrading Avoids stacking or compounding errors Built-in 60-second cooldown between trades

🧪 Strategy Tester Mode Optimization Detects when it’s running in backtest mode Automatically bypasses web requests for full compatibility and speed Logs RSI values and directional signals directly in Strategy Tester



🔐 Safety First

Magic Number Tagging to isolate trades

WebRequest Timeout Handling with fallback

Handles Missing Data & API Errors gracefully

Backtest and Real Account Compatible

No Martingale. No Grid. No Gambling.

🛠 Deployment

Install the .ex5 into your MQL5/Experts/ folder Allow the ChatGPT relay URL in MT5 settings Drop StrikeBot AI on any BTCUSD (or other) chart Press “AutoTrading” — and you’re done.

Optional: You may also test in Strategy Tester using "Every Tick" mode with visual charting.

⚡ Real Autonomy, Zero Micromanagement

StrikeBot AI doesn’t just trade — it thinks. It consults real-time signals, verifies context with language-based AI, and calculates SL/TP from real volatility measures — all while obeying strict capital preservation rules.

No staring at charts.

No missed signals.

No programming required.







🧪 7-Day Free Trial — No Credit Card

Download a full-featured trial version, active for 7 days, with no signup forms or payment required. Install and go — or share it with your prop firm for white-label integration.

🔄 Ideal Use Cases