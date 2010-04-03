StrikeBot AI

StrikeBot AI — Smart Trading Meets Real Autonomy

StrikeBot AI is a next-generation automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5 that combines real-world deep learning with dynamic risk control, precision trade timing, and total hands-free execution. Developed by SUSTAI, StrikeBot AI is optimized out-of-the-box for BTC/USD, but fully capable of trading any forex or crypto pair supported in MT5.

💡 Core Architecture

StrikeBot AI integrates three intelligent components in one unified engine:

  1. 📈 RSI-Based Signal Filter
    The system monitors Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 5-minute chart, triggering signals when price enters overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) zones.

  2. 🧠 ONNX-Powered Deep Learning
    A trained deep learning model (converted into ONNX) forecasts price movement confirmation — making StrikeBot AI far more reliable than bots using simple indicators alone.

  3. 🤖 ChatGPT Logic via JSON API
    StrikeBot sends structured market snapshots (symbol, RSI value, direction) to a hosted ChatGPT relay, returning a plain-language decision: buy, sell, or hold.

⚙️ Advanced Features

  • 📊 Adaptive Risk Management

    • Choose fixed lot size or enable dynamic sizing based on risk % of balance

    • Calculates lot size based on ATR-distance stop loss for smarter exposure

    • Complies with strict prop firm rules (FTMO, MyForexFunds, Axi, etc.)

  • 📉 ATR-Based SL/TP & Trailing Logic

    • Auto-calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility

    • Trailing Stop activates only after X ATRs in profit

    • Dynamic Take Profit kicks in when price action moves against the trade

  • 🔄 One-Trade-at-a-Time Execution

    • Prevents overtrading

    • Avoids stacking or compounding errors

    • Built-in 60-second cooldown between trades

  • 🧪 Strategy Tester Mode Optimization

    • Detects when it’s running in backtest mode

    • Automatically bypasses web requests for full compatibility and speed

    • Logs RSI values and directional signals directly in Strategy Tester

🔐 Safety First

  • Magic Number Tagging to isolate trades

  • WebRequest Timeout Handling with fallback

  • Handles Missing Data & API Errors gracefully

  • Backtest and Real Account Compatible

  • No Martingale. No Grid. No Gambling.

🛠 Deployment

  1. Install the .ex5 into your MQL5/Experts/ folder

  2. Allow the ChatGPT relay URL in MT5 settings

  3. Drop StrikeBot AI on any BTCUSD (or other) chart

  4. Press “AutoTrading” — and you’re done.

Optional: You may also test in Strategy Tester using "Every Tick" mode with visual charting.

⚡ Real Autonomy, Zero Micromanagement

StrikeBot AI doesn’t just trade — it thinks. It consults real-time signals, verifies context with language-based AI, and calculates SL/TP from real volatility measures — all while obeying strict capital preservation rules.

No staring at charts.
No missed signals.
No programming required.


🧪 7-Day Free Trial — No Credit Card

Download a full-featured trial version, active for 7 days, with no signup forms or payment required. Install and go — or share it with your prop firm for white-label integration.

🔄 Ideal Use Cases

  • 📈 Passing Prop Firm Challenges

  • ⏱ 24/7 BTC Scalping with Sleep-Friendly Automation

  • 🧠 LLM/ONNX Strategy Testing & Deployment

  • 👨‍💻 Passive Income for Coders, Traders, and Entrepreneurs


