Bollinger Heiken Ichimoku impulsion 2 X

General Idea of the Strategy

This strategy is built on a simple yet remarkably effective logic: trading market impulses in the direction of the main trend, by combining the power of Ichimoku Cloud and Bollinger Bands.The robot does not try to catch every price movement — instead, it focuses on significant breakouts, where volatility explodes and the dominant trend is clearly established.

Operating Logic

The system relies on two key technical pillars:

Bollinger Bands detect moments of volatility expansion — that is, breakouts signaling a potential market impulse. Ichimoku Cloud identifies the overall market direction (bullish or bearish), ensuring that the robot only trades in the direction of the dominant trend.

As a result, the robot takes entries only when trend and volatility align, filtering out the majority of false signals.

Buy Conditions

The price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, indicating an oversold phase and a possible upcoming bullish impulse.

At the time of the breakout, the price is above the Ichimoku Cloud, confirming an overall bullish trend. The robot then executes a BUY trade, aiming to capture the continuation of the upward movement.

Sell Conditions

The price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, showing an overbought condition likely to be followed by a bearish impulse.

At the time of the breakout, the price is below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an overall bearish trend. The robot executes a SELL trade, in alignment with the dominant market trend.

Risk Management

The robot uses no martingale, no grid, and no risky recovery system.Each trade is executed independently, clearly, and precisely, with configurable parameters such as: stop Loss, take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop, allowing users to adapt the risk management to their personal preferences.

About the Backtest

No backtest is intentionally provided. Why? Because results vary depending on each broker’s trading conditions: spread, commissions, swap, and execution speed.A robot can be profitable with one broker and less so with another.That’s why you are encouraged to run your own backtest, to evaluate the robot’s real performance under your actual trading environment. Performing this test will also help you:

understand the robot’s internal logic, and

strengthen your trading psychology during drawdown periods.

If you don’t know how to perform a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to run an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester.”

Conclusion

This robot is designed for traders who understand that success in trading comes from discipline and consistency. It does not try to predict the market — it waits for the clearest confirmations, validated by both trend (Ichimoku) and volatility (Bollinger Bands).If you are looking for a tool that can capture market impulses with precision, logic, and reliability, this robot is made for you.