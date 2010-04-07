Marubozu Trend Rider

Strategy Overview

This robot applies a simple, visual, and highly effective logic: take advantage of market excesses to enter on confirmed reversals.It combines Bollinger Bands analysis, trend detection through a Moving Average (MA), and Marubozu candlestick reading to identify zones where the probability of a reversal is highest.The strategy aims to enter after an excess, followed by a clear price-recovery signal, avoiding impulsive entries.

Buy Conditions

The robot opens a BUY only if:

  • The price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, indicating a volatility excess often followed by a rebound, and/or
  • The price is above the Moving Average, suggesting a potential recovery.The robot then waits for a bullish Marubozu, a strong and clean candle confirming that buyers are truly taking control. Once this Marubozu is validated, the robot opens a BUY position.

Sell Conditions

The robot opens a SELL only if:

  • The upper Bollinger Band is broken to the upside, indicating a bullish excess, and/or
  • The price is below the Moving Average, signaling potential bearish momentum. The robot then waits for a bearish Marubozu, a clear signal that sellers are dominating. Once this Marubozu is validated, the robot opens a SELL position.

Philosophy & Risk Management

  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • A single clear entry logic based on market structure and candle strength

The robot never increases lot size and never tries to “recover losses.” It applies a disciplined approach: excess confirmation entry.

Why You Must Perform Your Own Backtest

I intentionally do not include any backtest for one simple reason:
A robot’s performance depends on each broker (spread, commission, swap, execution…).
A robot can perform extremely well with one broker and poorly with another.This is why you are strongly encouraged to run your own backtests and optimizations. This will help you:

  •  verify compatibility with your broker,
  • adjust parameters to your trading style,
  • understand the exact behavior of the strategy,
  • strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods.

A trader who understands his robot is always more confident and disciplined.

