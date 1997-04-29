Rsi MA Adx

Strategy Philosophy
The RSI ADX Trend Fusion robot combines the power of three major technical indicators : RSI, ADX, and Moving Average (MA), to detect when the market truly shifts from weakness to strength. The goal is not to chase every market move, but to capture only the most reliable signals that emerge from a clear technical confluence.This approach is based on a fundamental principle of algorithmic trading: Never predict the market direction but act only when multiple signals converge.

Operating Logic
The robot constantly monitors the trend direction (MA), the strength of the movement (ADX), and the extreme conditions (RSI). When a consistent alignment appears, it enters a trade automatically and with discipline.

Buy Conditions (BUY)

  • RSI enters the oversold zone, signaling a potential bullish rebound.
  • ADX confirms a buy signal (the uptrend is gaining strength).
  • And/or the price is located below the Moving Average (MA), an area favorable for an upward reversal. The robot then executes a BUY order, taking advantage of perfect synchronization between momentum, trend, and price.

Sell Conditions (SELL)

  •  RSI enters the overbought zone, indicating a possible correction.
  •  ADX confirms a sell signal (bearish pressure is increasing).
  • And/or the price is located above the Moving Average (MA), a probable reversal zone. The robot then executes a SELL order, aligning with the market’s bearish dynamics.

Integrated Risk Management
The robot uses no martingale and no grid.
It applies a rational and structured risk management approach:

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit,
  • A dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits.
Each trade is independent, calculated, and fully aligned with the strategy’s logic.

About the Backtest
No backtest results are intentionally provided.
Why? Because results differ from one broker to another due to: spread,commissions,swap, execution speed.
A robot can be profitable on one broker but less effective on another. That’s why you should perform your own backtest. Doing so allows you to:

  •  Understand the exact logic of the robot,
  • Adjust parameters to fit your market conditions,
  • And most importantly, strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods. You’ll know exactly why and how the robot opens positions.

If you don’t know how to run a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to do an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester”

An Important Reminder
Automated trading does not replace personal involvement. If someone expects to make money effortlessly without learning, they are in the wrong field.
But if you’re looking for a logical, structured, and transparent robot that acts only when true market signal convergence occurs, then RSI ADX Trend Fusion can become a powerful ally in your trading arsenal.

